Teresa Giudice claims ‘fame and money ruined’ family as brother Joe swipes back











Reality star Teresa Guidice claimed ‘money and fame’ has hurt her family, as she opened up over brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa not attending her wedding.

During the Jersey Ladies part 2 panel at BravoCon over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star accused them of being more interested in fame and money than family.

But Joe had his say after being asked if he values money as more important than family ties, writes Page Six.

On Saturday, the reality star opened up over the explosive fight which broke out during filming the RHONJ season 13 finale.

When asked by a panel moderator how it felt with her only sibling, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa, not attending her wedding to Luis Ruelas, she confessed it hurt.

She said: “I was really hurt. Obviously, it was really sad for me.

“Devastating, he’s my only brother, my only family that I have here. He’s my only family.”

She then went on to add how it’s not the first time, though.

Teresa added: “Unfortunately, fame and money does that to family and my family did that to me.

“If you guys really get to know the real Teresa, you’ll know I’m all heart and to me, family is the most important thing.

“If you guys saw how my brother and I grew up, we were inseparable”.

The mom-of-four then slammed sister-in-law Melissa and alleged things changed when “different blood” enters the family.

Joe is ‘tired of hearing’ it

Earlier in the day, Joe ranted when a panel moderator asked if he cared more about money and fame than family.

He reportedly said: “This is the s**t that p***es me off.

“I am tired of hearing that b******t. Because you know what? If you love each other, right? And we’re family, you help one another rise”.

It comes after the 50-year-old found out a few days before Joe and Melissa were not attending her August wedding.

After the big day, Melissa opened up about skipping the nuptials on her On Display podcast.

She said: “Sometimes when things are too toxic, and you try over and over and over again, and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing… even if it’s family, you have to let it go”.

Whereas, Joe himself added at the time it was “devastating”, and it was “one of the hardest days” of his life. Despite the years-long feud, he said the wedding looked “amazing” and it “sucked that we weren’t there for many reasons”.

“We will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy and that this was Teresa’s happily ever after,” Melissa said.

