Teresa Guidice gifted a Skinny Italian pizza oven to Andy Cohen. The pizza oven firm is a major factor in the family rift involving her brother Joe Gorga, and hubby Louie Ruelas. But is Teresa leaving RHONJ?

The RHONJ star hasn’t hidden from pizza gate, which started when Joe had an idea for a pizza oven, called Nonno’s Pizza honoring his and Teresa Giuidice‘s late father. Joe wanted to do this with his sister and be 50/50 partners.

Louie was very interested in the idea and wanted to be a part of it. Melissa Gorga‘s nephew had a contact at a manufacturer in China, so Joe and Louie ordered the ovens, which the latter paid for. But it’s now called Skinny Italian.

Teresa Guidice gives Andy a pizza oven

Teresa Guidice gave Andy a Skinny Italian Pizza Oven on WWHL’s May 16 episode. She told a shocked Andy, “Send me your address so I can send you frozen pizza, you’re going to love it.”

He described it as “amazing” and called it the “famous pizza oven” but it’s believed that Teresa is not selling them to the public due to a proprietary issue. Andy even said he would be bringing it to his new Hamptons house.

Teresa said she didn’t have time to bring him frozen pizzas due to her daughter Gia’s graduation. “So you can put it right in there and the kids will love them,” before adding that the pizzas take eight minutes to cook.

Inside Skinny Italian Pizza Oven firm

When Teresa and Luis decided to do a photo shoot for the pizza ovens, it all kicked off between them and married couple, Melissa and Joe. They made this decision, as well as the name change, without Joe’s input.

After weeks of Joe trying to get ahold of them, he finally was called by Louie who said, “We don’t see eye to eye, what if Teresa and I do this and give you 5% of the business since it was your idea?” However, Joe said no.

Louie put out $250K towards Skinny Italian Pizza Oven, which he lost. Teresa had warned Louie not to go through with it, but now he has revealed he let his friend and private investigator, Bo Dietl, collect information on the cast.

Is Teresa leaving RHONJ?

No, Teresa is not leaving RHONJ despite the rumors. She insists she’s not exiting the Bravo show amid her ongoing feud with Joe and Melissa, who are also adamant they won’t be making a departure.

“I would never step away. I started the show,” Teresa, 50, told People. “I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away.”

Teresa has been on RHONJ since 2009. She also said, “It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show… The games that people play. No. I started this.”

