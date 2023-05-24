Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas went all out for the cost of their extravagant wedding with a $10,000 hairstyle and burlesque dancers.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her partner, Luis Ruelas, tied the knot in August 2022 with a star-studded guest list that included many of Teresa’s co-stars. The likes of Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldscheinder, and Jennifer Aydin were right by the reality star’s side for her big day.

Their wedding played out in the RHONJ special Teresa Gets Married and viewers at home are keen to learn about the cost of the lavish celebration. Reality Titbit has the lowdown, including the venue cost and Teresa’s stunning hairstyle.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teresa Giudice’s wedding cost

Teresa and Luis tied the knot at the beautiful wedding venue Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on August 6 last year in front of over 200 guests.

As reported by Distractify, the couple splashed out on the wedding venue as it cost them a whopping $32,000. Their special day featured many additional extras, including burlesque dancers, an ice sculptor, and a live band.

Teresa walked down the aisle in a stunning Mark Zunino wedding gown for $25,000. The fashion designer has dressed many A-list celebrities in Hollywood and across the globe.

The Bravo star’s gown included a touching tribute to her late parents – a note saying “Sempre Insieme,” which translates to “Always Together”.

Teresa’s hair cost nearly $10k

While there were several other details the couple splurged on for their big day, Teresa went over the top with her stunning hairstyle.

Her hairstylist Lucia Cassaza revealed that Teresa had hair extensions worth $7,000, while the actual styling cost $2.5k, taking the whole hairstyle to nearly $10k.

“As we know, Teresa is the queen of Jersey,” Casazza told Andy Cohen in a previous interview. “We needed hair that was fit for a queen. You know what we stand for in Jersey, you go big, or you go home.”

Lucia said Teresa was after an “over the top” hairstyle and the hairstylist added: ”[Teresa] is always about the hair.”

The special featured the pair’s fallout with the Gorgas

It wouldn’t be a family affair without a little bit of drama to add to the final touches of the celebrations.

In the wedding special, Luis said that he would “bury” the Gorgas if they post one more thing on Instagram amid the pair’s ongoing feud with Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Teresa couldn’t hold her emotions and broke down in tears about her estranged brother and said: “I just don’t want his name brought up.”

Her daughter Gia Giudice hinted that their relationship with the Gorgas would never be the same as she added: “It’s over for everybody — including me and my sisters.”

WATCH RHONJ ON BRAVO EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C