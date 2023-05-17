Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas has threatened to “bury” Joe and Melissa George in a bombshell trailer of their wedding special.

The big day is almost here as viewers will see the Real Housewives of New Jersey star finally say “I do” to her partner Luis. However, the celebrations are filled with a lot of drama amid Teresa’s ongoing feud with Joe and Melissa George.

A new Bravo trailer has teased the rift with her brother and sister-in-law, while Luis couldn’t keep calm and made an explosive statement before the celebrations.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Teresa Giudice’s husband threatens to “bury people” in wedding trailer

It wouldn’t be a proper wedding without a little bit of family drama to add to the final touches of the celebrations.

In a preview of Teresa and Luis’ upcoming wedding special, titled Teresa Gets Married, Luis made some bombshell statements amid their ongoing beef with the Gorgas.

“If these f–king people put out one more message on Instagram I swear to god I’m going to f–king bury them so bad,” he said.

Luis’ explosive words are related to Teresa’s brother Joe and her sister-in-law Melissa after the relationship between the two families broke apart.

While it’s unclear what kind of Instagram messages Luis referred to, the wedding special is expected to unveil some details about the conflict between the two families.

Teresa breaks down in tears in the trailer

The trailer also features Teresa getting pretty emotional because of the conflict with her family while she gets ready for her big day.

Teresa couldn’t hold her emotions and broke down in tears about her estranged brother, saying: “I just don’t want his name brought up.”

Her daughter Gia Giudice hinted that their relationship with the Gorgas would never be the same as she chimed in: “It’s over for everybody — including me and my sisters.”

Teresa and Luis had a fairytale wedding

Teresa and Luis tied the knot at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in August last year in front of over 200 guests.

Teresa’s four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana were bridesmaids during the special day. The star-studded guest list included many of Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldscheinder, and Jennifer Aydin.

Ashley Darby (Potomac), Chanel Ayan (Dubai), Dorina Medley (New York), and Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks (Atlanta) also attended Luis and Teresa’s fairytale wedding.

