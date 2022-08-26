Teresa Guidice's big pout has RHONJ fans begging her to 'be natural'











Teresa Guidice celebrated her marriage to husband Luis Ruelas with a romantic honeymoon to Greece. When she shared a throwback pic to the trip, it wasn’t their newfound relationship status but her lips that caught attention.

Just like the RHONJ star’s tall hair on her wedding day, Teresa’s appearance has often been a focus for Bravo fans. She is used to it after all, with her extensive background in bodybuilding, but it’s her pout that is on everyone’s lips.

Her Instagram followers reacted to her latest photo with comments like “holy lips”, “over the top” and “too false”, as Teresa appeared to sport a much larger pout. Some were convinced her lip filler had swelled in the sun.

Teresa’s lips cause a stir online

Teresa’s recent photos appear to show the star with a much bigger pout. Her followers think she has made them larger with lip filler, but she hasn’t confirmed getting any cosmetic procedures done since 2021.

One RHONJ fan noticed her large pout and urged her to be natural. They wrote: “Is this an allergic reaction? She is pretty without all the enhancements. Just be natural.”

Another reacted: “Yeah, she does need to lay off the whole big lip thing. Just a bit much.”

Some are in favour of the star’s rumored appearance change. A fan penned: “You are a beautiful beautiful lady! What did you do to your lips?” However, others worried that she will look unrecognizable soon.

Teresa’s representatives have been contacted for comment by Reality Titbit.

The RHONJ star’s plastic surgery

Teresa is usually very open about her Botox and cosmetic procedures. She revealed in January 2020 that she had a second breast augmentation nearly 12 years after her first, as per US Magazine.

She also took to her face, following in the footsteps of her daughter Gia, 20, who got plastic surgery on her nose in July 2020. The reality TV star specifically got the tip of her nose changed after asking her now-hubby Luis if she should.

During the show reunion in 2021, Teresa admitted that she had been augmenting her lips with fillers but added that the lip gloss “makes them pop”, as per Daily Mail. She first had lip filler placed into her pout in 2018.

Her hair also made waves

Teresa is known for making a statement, whether it’s with her lips, toned body or simply her hair style. During her wedding ceremony, the star’s Hairspray-esque up-do was certainly not missed by fans.

She piled her locks into a very large bun that was held in place by a sparkling crown, and even joked that she was “hiding things” in it due to the whole fiasco being so big, as reported by Daily Mail.

Some fans were not into the look, but others praised Teresa for doing it big on her wedding day. She was compared to Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is known for her several high inches of hair.

