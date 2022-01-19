Teresa Guidice’s net worth is coming up Jersey despite $11million debt











Teresa Guidice has certainly been busy over the last few years, from finishing her 11-month prison sentence to clearing debt. Add to that a house sale and the RHONJ star’s fortune is already back on fans’ minds…

Viewers won’t ever forget the moment when the mom and reality star returned home from prison on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, causing floods of tears for many of those watching.

Since then, Teresa is reportedly in $11million debt and is hoping someone buys her listed home. So, how much is she worth in 2022?

Why Teresa found herself in $11million of debt

Teresa served 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud in 2015. In March 2014, Joe, 49, and Teresa both pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, as per The Sun.

The RHONJ star was then forced to put her to put her home on the market and pay $414,000 in restitution fees to the IRS, following years of battling legal drama with her relationship and the United States government.

She needed the money as she has loans, legal fees, and college tuition fees to consider for her children. Now that she has relisted her former home in Towaco, New Jersey, for $2.2million, a sale could bring in the big bucks.

Teresa has since earned enough to purchase a $3.35million home with fiance Luis Ruelas, where she moved to in October 2021. She is now waiting for a purchase on her former property, after a sale fell through earlier in 2021.

What is Teresa Guidice’s net worth in 2022?

Teresa’s net worth is now at $500K, as of October 2021. This follows almost a year-long stint in prison, so it looks like she has managed to turn her life around since getting home.

She faced a lot of debt alongside ex-husband Joe Guidice, which left her with a -$11million net worth.

The reality star now makes $62,000 per episode on the RHONJ, according to The Sun, so it looks like her finances are on their way up, especially with a new season set to hit Bravo screens on February 1st.

But in March 2020, she revealed that she had spent “over a million dollars” to pay off her husband’s legal debt, according to Radar Online. Just two years before, she had spent over $22K on make-up and beauty treatments.

How the RHONJ star makes money

Teresa owns a sparkling wine business called Fabellini and has also tried her hand in the food and restaurant industry. These entrepreneurial ideas go hand-in-hand with cookbooks and biographies she has released in the past.

As a certified yoga instructor, business owner and influencer with 2.2million Instagram followers, she often earns money through brand partnerships on social media.

One of her recent deals was working on a yoga-based ‘Love’ collaboration with Electric Love. And her books are certified New York Times bestsellers, so it’s likely that fans continue to purchase those, too.

Not to mention her whopping salary with Bravo! With 15 episodes in Season 11 alone, that means Teresa is likely to have made around $930K in total.

