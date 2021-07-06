Who is Terez Lauren on Below Deck Med? Meet the charter guest here!











Terez Lauren is one of the charter guests who boarded the Lady Michelle, alongside co-star Lee Percenti, and fans wonder who she is.

The new season of Below Deck Mediterranean kicked off last week (June 28th), which saw chef Matthew Shea have to stand down after an injury.

It all happened while Terez was on board, which left her and her partner Lee unhappy with the events that took place as a result.

Terez will be back on our screens on July 5th, which will likely lead to more viewers wanting to find out about her lifestyle.

Who is Terez Lauren?

Terez Lauren is a charter guest on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean.

She is in a relationship with Lee Percenti, who she has a child with.

Based in Austin, Texas, she arrived on the Lady Michelle hoping to have a neon-themed birthday party alongside her friends.

But it all went downhill when there was no chef due to Matthew having to step down, and they couldn’t organise the party.

Terez and the other guests made criticising comments about the food.

Terez Lauren: Career

Terez currently works as a senior account executive for OpenTable.

She has been working at the booking site company for over six years.

Before, she was a consultant and founder of social media firm The SynSyn Group for just over four years, and a marketing consultant for LivingSocial.

The charter guest has worked in the hospitality industry herself, as a senior restaurant consultant for Restaurant.com from 2011 to 2012.

Education-wise, Terez has a marketing degree from Texas State University.

Who is Terez Lauren’s partner Lee?

Lee Percenti is a managing partner and business owner

He agreed with his partner Terez when it came to how the food tastes, adding that they felt sick while eating it.

Based in Austin, Texas, like Terez, he is currently the owner of Percenti Hospitality. So, it’s likely he is clued up when it comes to customer service.

He is also the managing partner of P Three Ventures, and a client services coordinator for Walker Elite Real Estate.

