RHOC: Terry and Heather Dubrow's net worth explored











Terry and Heather Dubrow have been a part of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) for a long time. But what are their net worths?

Both, Terry and Heather, are no strangers to television. The pair has made countless appearances in various shows apart from running a successful business of their own.

Even though the pair has been involved in some drama on RHOC, that is not affecting their mind-blowing wealth.

Terry Dubrow’s net worth explored

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Terry has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Apart from being a reality star, Terry is an Orange County-based plastic surgeon.

While fans have seen Terry on RHOC, he also stars in the E! channel’s ‘Botched’ along with Paul Nassif. The outlet reports that Terry attended medical school at UCLA. After graduating from the college in 1986, Terry went on to pursue further education and got a degree from Yale.

After his education, Terry decided to start his own practice and within a matter of a couple of years, he managed to gain a lot of respect and trust in the industry.

Now, Terry has been juggling between his reality show appearances and being a full-time plastic surgeon.

Heather Dubrow’s net worth explored

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Heather also has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Before becoming a popular reality star, Heather had tried her luck in acting and worked as a singer at the Golden Horseshoe Jamboree at Disneyland.

Following this, she landed a job in the CBS show ‘That’s Life as Lydia DeLucca.’ She appeared in several other shows like Married with Children, Nowhere Man, Men Behaving Badly, Life with Roger. However, Heather decided to take a break from acting to focus on raising her four children.

Later, she became a part of RHOC after she was invited to the show by Tamra Judge. Since then, Heather has been an integral part of the cast.

How did the pair meet?

As per US Weekly, Heather and Terry had met on a blind date. After spending just a few minutes with each other, the pair understood there was something special between them.

It did not take them long to take the next step in a relationship as they decided to get married in 1999. Now, the pair are proud parents to four beautiful children.