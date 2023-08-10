Terry Dubrow’s health scare involved a stroke during a medical emergency. His wife Heather “saved him” after the “scary” incident. The RHOC star urged him to get healthcare. So, what happened to Terry Dubrow?

The Botched doctor and husband to RHOC’s Heather Dubrow, Terry, opened up about what happened to him. He admits he was resistant to going but said she pushed for him to get his heart checked. We have the details.

Photo by zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

Terry Dubrow’s health scare

Terry Dubrow’s health scare was caused by a hole in his heart. Doctors discovered he had a mini-stroke after being subjected to a series of tests, during which they realized he had experienced a “transient ischemic attack” (TIA).

Doctors also discovered that he had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), “which is a hole in the heart that didn’t close the way it should after birth.” A blood clot had passed through the PFO before traveling to his brain and causing the TIA.

The attack, which similarly happened to Hailey Bieber in March 2022, caused stroke-like symptoms. It happened Thursday, while Terry, Heather and their son teenage Nicholas dined in Beverly Hills.

What happened to Terry?

Thankfully, doctors fixed Terry’s PFO that same day, and he’s now fine. In fact, he said he’s already been cleared to perform surgery and do high-intensity workouts, as well as show gratitude for his wife.

E! reports that Terry experienced slurred speech, and his son dialed 911. Though paramedics reportedly thought Terry was fine, doctors at a hospital diagnosed the TIA. They attributed it to a blood clot that reached Terry’s brain.

The brief episodes typically don’t cause lasting damage. Terry spoke to E! of his stroke and medical emergency: “If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots.”

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

RHOC’s Heather ‘saved’ her husband

Terry wrote in an Instagram post, “Listen to your partner. What you perceive may be different than what they are observing. Seconds may mean the difference between life and death. I love you [Heather].”

Heather has also opened up about the scary moment Terry Dubrow had a medical emergency, writing, “I love this man with my whole heart. I’m beyond grateful that Terry’s ok, this could have gone very differently.”

She added: “If you see someone having stroke-like symptoms get them to the Hospital. You have [five] hours to get them treatment. I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses, and techs at Hoag Hospital.”

