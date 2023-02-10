There’s never a dull moment with the Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), and this week the entertainment came from Adriana’s shocking revelation that she watches DP.

If that wasn’t enough entertainment in itself, Julia took center stage as she repeatedly questioned what DP actually was. With no response, may we add.

We take a closer look into the saga which has RHOM fans howling with laughter.

The Real Housewives of Miami talk DP

Whilst playing a game around the table the question: “Who would be most ashamed of their p*rn search history” was asked, and fingers were pointed at Adriana.

Adriana said she was so boring, her exact words were “mom and dad basic.” However, doing a whole 180 on her first statement she said: “Maybe a DP here and there.”

The Housewives seemed too stunned to speak, except for Julia that is, who asked what DP was five times (we counted) around the table.

English is not Julia’s first language

Taking to the camera, Julia explained how English was not her first language. In fact, it’s Russian that’s her first as the star is a former Russian model.

However, it’s not just the language barrier, as some fans were taking to Twitter to admit they had no idea what DP was either. (We’ll let you do your own research if you’re one of them.)

One fan tweeted: “WELP, just googled DP #RHOM.”

Despite Julia asking a number of times, she still had no idea what it was whilst talking to the camera, so it looks like no one did explain what it was off-camera. Probably for the best.

Fans are howling at the RHOM DP saga

Fans were crying with laughter at the fact Julia didn’t know what DP was, and some were calling it the ‘funniest episode ever.’

One RHOM fan tweeted: “LMAO Julia asking what’s DP 75 times at dinner is sending me.”

