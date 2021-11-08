The jaw-dropping amount Gizelle's ex Jamal Bryant owes on taxes











Gizelle Bryant has shared her love life on screen while starring on The Real Housewives of Potomac – including with ex Jamal Bryant. Following headlines of a lawsuit, viewers wonder what taxes he owes.

The star’s ex-husband is now facing a tax lawsuit which accuses him of potentially having to pay a whopping amount of cash to the courts. He reportedly was hit with the federal tax case in March, but RHOP viewers are still talking about it months after headlines first hit.

Pastor Jamal Bryant now allegedly owes the IRS money, which is thought to be the root cause of Gizelle divorcing him. She has always been open when it comes to discussing her co-star’s finances, and it didn’t stop for ex Jamal.

Jamal Bryant hit with lawsuit

Jamal’s lawsuit came to the surface during the season 6 RHOP reunion, and has consistently been brought up by Gizelle’s co-stars ever since. Host Andy Cohen revealed he had read about the megachurch pastor owing $800,000 in back taxes to the government.

Gizelle responded by saying she had nothing to do with it, before adding that she is not married to Jamal, meaning she has no say on it. Her co-star Karen then advised her to get a lawyer so she doesn’t get into trouble in relation his her ex-husband’s legal troubles.

Jamal was accused of owing a large amount in back taxes by the Internal Revenue Service on March 19th. A document claims Bryant owes a ton of cash for 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Gizelle not knowing when she and Jamal broke up = Phaedra not knowing her due date = Sheree not knowing when the new She by Sheree gonna drop#RHOPReunion #RHOP #RHOA pic.twitter.com/bm7xdOq1oo — Snatched Edges (@ImaniComedy) November 8, 2021

The jaw-dropping amount he owes

The breakdown of the debt Jamal allegedly owes is is $302,044.14 (2008), $99,427.57 (2010), $132,242.78 (2011), $78,778.20 (2012), $28,039.41 (2014), $49,148 (2016) and $336.55 (2018). This adds up to $738,524.25 in total.

The lien was filed against a property owned by his parents John and Cecilia Bryant own in Baltimore, which is where Jamal is originally from. The lien remains active and has yet to be released by the IRS.

The way that Andy and the ladies are dragging Gizelle by her lashes right now. From the construction site to her relationship with Jamal. #RHOP #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/noZRS8BIDr — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) November 8, 2021

Gizelle and Jamal Bryant’s past

Gizelle and Jamal – the father of her children – were married from 2002 to 2009, before getting back together in 2019. However, they later reportedly split again due to the long distance during the pandemic, and his finances.

The RHOP star has since revealed that he will always be in her life, and that they consider each other best friends. They initially split in 2009 after Jamal had an affair with women in the church congregation. The pair are now co-parenting their children.

