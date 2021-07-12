RHOP: Inside The Joint Chiropractic location - who owns the office?











Fans tuned in for the first ep of the new Real Housewives of Potomac season, when cameras caught many scenes at The Joint Chiropractic.

It was one of the main locations on our screens, as Bravo launched the sixth season on July 12 – when Mia Thornton was introduced as a new addition.

Viewers did not take long to head straight to their phones, in the hopes of finding out more about where the doctors’ office is based, and who owns it.

Forget doing your own in-depth research – you can still be a RHOP mega fan by delving into all the details about The Joint Chiropractic office below.

Who owns The Joint Chiropractic?

Mia Thornton

The RHOP star is the multi-clinic franchise owner of the doctors’ office, which is based more than 500 locations across the US.

It was originally founded in 1999 by a Doctor of Chiropractic, who hoped to transform the traditional concept of routine chiropractic care.

Instead, they wanted to make it more convenient, friendly and affordable.

Following Mia’s studies, she went on to work in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a Clinic Director. She now runs The Joint Chiropractic with her husband.

Her earlier career move “led to a five-year partnership with a prominent Fortune 500 company and ownership of Massage Envy Spas“, Bravo said.

I have never seen a Joint Chiropractic commercial until this morning. Go ahead Mia! I love to support housewife businesses! #RHOP — Why Y’all Biting Y’all Tongue Now? (@WeSeeEachOtha) July 12, 2021

RHOP: Inside The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Chiropractic is the leader in delivering chiropractic care, performing more than four million spinal adjustments a year.

It offers help for those seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness.

The company also has membership plans and packages available, which removes the need for insurance.

For those who want quick care, there is a no-appointment policy, with convenient hours and locations to make care more accessible.

With 19.7K followers on Instagram, Mia’s business is even open on nights and weekends, and often gives customer’s advice on sleep and diet.

RHOP fans react to The Joint Chiropractic

When fans got to know Mia during the first episode of season six, they were clearly impressed with her successful business.

While viewers who have always watched RHOP know that all of the cast members are usually business-focused, many were taken aback.

One fan wrote: “chileee i was just planning to have an appointment at joint chiropractic here at our neighborhood #RHOP.”

Another said: “Come through Mia! The Joint Chiropractic is the business!”

“She owns The Joint Chiropractic? There are 6 here in Nashville alone. This is a serious “entrepreneur” …. for real. Not talking perfume in CVS,” said a viewer watching the season 6 premiere.

I been down to that Joint Chiropractic and they got your girl back right. Mia is alright with me. #RHOP — Antoinette. (@iLoveAntoinette) July 12, 2021

whaaaat? Mia’s the owner of the Joint Chiropractic #RHOP — 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐀 𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐋 (@deeeesmall) July 12, 2021

