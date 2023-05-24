The Real Housewives Of Orange County aka RHOC are back in with season 17 so here’s what we know about the 2023 release date and cast.

Grab the popcorn because the wait is over for The Real Housewives Of Orange County fans.

Bravo lovers have been waiting for months after the network revealed the departure of two season 16 members, prompting guesses on who will bring the drama in the upcoming series.

Spoiler: a familiar face will be returning so here’s everything you need to know ahead of the premiere.

Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Hulu was previously the next-day home to Bravo franchises, but Peacock took over in 2022.

The season premiere is named Here Comes The Judge, and episode 2 is called Friendship Overboard. The latter will air the following week on June 14, 2023.

If the titles are any clue, you have probably guessed who the Judge could be, while episode 2 hints that some friendships may be on the rocks already.

RHOC 2023 cast

Full season 17 cast:

Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener left after just one season, leaving slots open for Tamra and newbie Jennifer Pedranti.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills veteran Taylor Armstrong joins as a friend, making her the first Bravo star to switch cities.

Vicki Gunvalson will also be making a couple of cameos; she left in the same season as Tamra.

RHOC season 17 trailer

Bravo’s trailer compares footage of the Orange County stars to outdated commercials of traditional housewives. It’s fair to say that the contrast couldn’t be any more different – and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

After a two-year break, Tamra is back to repair her broken friendships in season 17, but her reconciliation with Shannon doesn’t go too smoothly. The pair were best friends but things took a turn when Tamra was fired from the show.

Beador claims that Tamra was “saying things about me that are untrue” in the press, while the latter felt that Shannon abandoned her after she left RHOC.

The trailer shows the pair reuniting with Vicki Gunvalson – but not as an official cast member – for keg stands and tequila shots, so the iconic Tres Amigas is definitely back.

Why did Tamra Judge leave the Real Housewives Of Orange County?

Tamra Judge is making her triumphant return as a main member after leaving the show following season 14. She became an iconic fixture soon after her 2007 debut, but her hefty price tag proved to be too much.

Tamra was fired from RHOC for money-related issues. She told fans: “I’m not cheap Andy, and that’s why I got fired!”

Radar Online alleges that Bravo wanted to demote her to a friend of the housewives, while also being the “bridge” between the old and new cast for season 15. The fitness coach, 55, reportedly refused because her salary would’ve been slashed significantly.

Reports claim her alleged $900,000 main cast payout would’ve been reduced to $60,000.

Vicki Gunvalson similarly told fans that her exit was because she “got very expensive” and that the network wanted new faces. “I think they said that viewers were ready for younger blood,” she told her podcast listeners.

Where was The Real Housewives Of Orange County filmed?

The show is primarily filmed in Orange County, California, but the cast has been spotted filming in Mexico during a group trip.

Housewives Vicki, Tamra, Shannon, and Taylor were photographed living it up in a Tulum resort in October 2022; Bravo cameras captured them throwing petals into the air during a Mayan ceremony.

Filming wrapped in November 2022, but not before Tamra, Shannon, and Vicki met up for a girls’ lunch in Laguna Beach. The trio caught up over steak and margaritas on the rooftop of Mozambique Steakhouse.

Hotspots from previous seasons include Newport Beach, and Los Angeles, so expect them in 2023 as well.

Where do the Real Housewives Of Orange County live?

Of course, the glam ladies of the OC reside in Orange County, but as reality stars, they’ve been an open book when it comes to their impressive houses over the years.

Returning housewife Tamra Judge has lived in six different homes since joining in season 3, and she’s currently living in Ladera Ranch’s Covenant Hills neighborhood. It was the same home she moved into when she became engaged to her husband, Eddie Judge, in 2013. After several houses and unfortunate occurrences, the couple returned to the property in 2020 and Tamra has since given it her personal touch.

Actress Heather has always had the most jaw-dropping mansions, namely Dubrow Chateau in Newport Beach. With her husband Terry Dubrow, Heather sold the $55 million home in October 2022, making it the third-highest sale in Orange County history.

She now resides in a gorgeous Los Angeles penthouse, but here’s a quick tour of her former sprawling family house.