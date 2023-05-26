The RHONJ reunion was so wild that the cast is on a social media freeze ban, meaning podcast Jeff Lewis cannot interview Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga about the explosive episode on Bravo.

Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has now aired part 1, Joe and Melissa Gorga previously claimed that Bravo sent them a gag order against speaking about the show on social media back in March 2023.

Jeff Lewis revealed that he had to jump through hoops with Bravo to have Margaret Josephs on his show this week because of the publicity freeze the RHONJ cast is under. Fans are now speculating why a freeze is in place…

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

RHONJ reunion: Round-up

Teresa and Melissa both fought it out on RHONJ, which left fans wondering if either of them were being fired from the show. Teresa told Melissa that the latter is “leaving,” but neither of them are backing down without a fight.

Giudice told her co-star that she “can’t wait to never have to look at her face again after today.” Teresa accused her co-star and brother, Joe, of putting her in jail, while Louie Ruelas alleges death threats regarding the investigator Bo Dietl.

“I don’t give two s—s about that, I care about private investigators,” Margaret Josephs says as Melissa Gorga retorts in the clash, “He needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us.”

Show newbie Rachel Fuda, 32, claims that her stepson Jaden’s birth mother spoke to gossip blogs after being contacted by Louie and his private investigator — to the surprise of Teresa.

Jeff Lewis says RHONJ is on a ban

Jeff Lewis said the RHONJ cast is on a social media freeze when he had Margaret Josephs on his Sirius XM Radio Show, Jeff Lewis Live, this week. He said: “All of Jersey’s castmates are on a publicity freeze until after the reunion.”

The cast members can do public appearances and go on their online profiles to talk about anything else, but they specifically cannot mention the RHONJ reunion until it has finished airing.

With part 2 of the reunion set to air on Tuesday, May 30, they have to remain schtum about the drama. He was not able to have any stars on his show but instead was able to invite Bravo Marshall Sarah Page as a guest.

The former Flipping Out star then asked Sarah if she works for NBC, which is when she clarified that the RHONJ cast is not on a publicity freeze but a “social media/podcast” freeze.

In March, Bravo hit the RHONJ cast with a gag order, preventing them from talking about the show or their castmates on podcasts and social media. The network issued the gag order to put a stop to social media feuds and trolling.

Fans react to social media freeze

RHONJ viewers hoped to get even more drama after the first part of the reunion but were left disappointed to discover the cast is on a social media freeze. This means they cannot talk about the reunion until after it has fully aired.

One fan wrote: “What does this mean never in my years of watching Housewives has a franchise ever been on a social media freeze before???? this cast is SCREwed #rhonj#RHONJreunion.”

Another penned: “It means they were spilling too much lol.”

“Hmmm something must be up,” speculated a fellow RHONJ viewer.

WATCH RHONJ ON BRAVO EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C