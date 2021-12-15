The scar on Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s face is the result of a serious injury











Katie Maloney-Schwartz has shared her relationship, fertility story and friendships on Vanderpump Rules. There’s one thing that fans have noticed about the cast member, and that’s the scar on her face.

Throughout Season 9, she’s been pretty open about everything on the Bravo show. From her previous abortion to trying to get pregnant with Tom Schwartz more recently, Katie doesn’t tend to hold back.

One part of her appearance which viewers have been questioning, is how she got the scar on her face. It is actually the result of a serious brain injury. Reality Titbit found out more details…

How did Katie Maloney-Schwartz get her scar?

Katie had a near-death experience when she fell 25-feet through a skylight and survived, leaving her with a small scar underneath her lip. She tends to cover it up with make-up, but sometimes it becomes more visible.

In fact, she almost never appeared on Vanderpump Rules as a result of the incident.

She had been hanging out with friends, when they decided to go up on the roof and take pictures. Katie and her friends sat down on a massive skylight when she felt it dip in slightly.

Seconds later, the skylight broke. She revealed on The Doctors that two of them plunged 25 feet through the centre of the staircase and then hit the handrail, before landing on the stairs.

Katie said the next thing she remembers is waking up in a hospital bed.

The Vanderpump Rules star broke several bones

Katie had broken her jaw, collar bone, and the majority of ribs on her right side.

That wasn’t all though. The Vanderpump Rules star also sustained a brain injury called subdural hematoma (a serious condition where blood collects between the skull and brain surface) and had her jaw wired shut for six weeks!

Following the incident, Katie could not raise her arms, meaning her mom had to wash her hair and bathe her.

Has she fully recovered from the injury?

Yes, Katie has healed from the incident. She said that while the physical results were painful, she recovered.

She said she is “fine” and that she can move, detailing that she has a tiny scar on her face.

But she revealed that, “up here”, signifying her mental health, has been “harder to heal” since. She told The Doctors:

I was so happy and grateful that I survived with just minor injuries even though it was scary at times. Life is really awesome and really short. So, tell the people in your life that you love them. Do what makes you happy.

