The shocking freak accident that fractured Madison Hildebrand’s jaw











Realtor Madison Hildebrand left Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles a few years ago, but has since became the talk among viewers who still wonder what happened to his jaw.

As the Bravo real estate series gets well underway, many are questioning where Madison is. As a result, this has led to even more speculation about how he broke the facial bone in the first place.

We found out all about the horrifying freak accident which severely injured Madison’s jaw.

BRAVO: What happened to Madison Hildebrand on Million Dollar Listing LA?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo BridTV 6901 The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo 909948 909948 center 22403

How did Madison break his jaw?

When Madison’s 14-year-old cousin jumped off a diving board and did a frog-leg jump, his knee clipped the back of the realtor’s right jaw bone, which led to a horrifying fracture.

Madison had casually been sitting next to the diving board at a pool party at the time. After being hit, he instantly got knocked out before experiencing concussion and a fractured jaw.

The incident happened in 2016, during his nephew’s Arizona-based birthday party.

Madison is the OG of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles contrary to the belief that Madison AND Josh are the OG’s but Josh wasn’t in season one and Madison was — the banished prince (@rowdycowboy6969) July 1, 2020

The aftermath of Madison’s injury

A month afterwards, Madison said that he “couldn’t really eat” while he healed from the injury. The incident happened on a Saturday, and by Tuesday, the star had undergone surgery to have his mouth wired shut.

He revealed that his stomach had shrunk, while his mouth would get electrocuted if he opened it too wide.

Madison told The Daily Dish:

It’s been one of the most challenging things I think I’ve personally emotionally have had to endure.

With eating and exercising struggle for Madison during his recovery, he lost two pounds and was unable to bite normally. This was due to his teeth being off an eighth of an inch.

However, it was not the first time that the former MDLLA cast member has broken a bone, so the healing process was not a completely new experience for him.

Home with hopefully not COVID. Waiting for results but feel lousy. Seeing @MadisonMalibu on #mdlla past episodes makes me smile. pic.twitter.com/XlLfLaYR4V — Marlo (@princessmarlo67) January 13, 2022

FIND OUT: Are Madison and Whitney from Southern Charm dating?

Where is Madison from Million Dollar Listing LA?

Madison Hildebrand was one of the first realtors to appear as a cast member on Million Dollar Listing back in 2006 when the show launched. Since leaving, he has been focusing on his own real estate firm The Malibu Life.

He left Million Dollar Listing after season 10. He announced that he wouldn’t be returning to the LA show for season 11 back in 2018, but continues to sell and lease homes worth millions for a living.

When he decided to leave the show, Madison said to Bravo that he’d be concentrating on more of his own projects such as his own real estate team The Malibu Life.

In a statement to The Daily Dish, Madison said of his departure:

After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.’ I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavours. As an original cast member, I feel so lucky to be a part of the show that sparked the ‘Million Dollar Listing’ franchise.

Madison is also now on personalised video site Cameo, where you can pay for a message from him!

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES ON BRAVO THURSDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK