











The Summer House are officially ready for the reunion drama, but not without glitz, glamour and designer. From Lindsay Hubbard to Kyle Cooke, each cast member of the Bravo show have seriously impressed this year.

Designer brand names are all over the cast, including the talented work of Steve Madden, and it doesn’t stop at the clothes. Accessories include a Rolex on Andrea Denver’s wrist and the Schutz shoes on Lindsay’s feet.

Following the drama of the past season, the looks are just as attention-grabbing that fans are eager to find out exactly what the reality stars are wearing. We’ve got all the details on their outfits, from head to toe.

Photo by: Jeff Tan/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Andrea Denver

Andrea shows his fortune by wearing a Rolex on his wrist, as well as ANDVER jewelry. His entire outfit is by Musika, and completed with shoes made by Del Toro. And all of his styling is down to the talented work of Aleks Musika!

Kyle Cooke

Kyle keeps it simply yet effective in a Paisley & Gray suit, paired with shoes by M.Gemi. He hasn’t gone down the Rolex route like Andrea, but has chosen to wear Grand Frank!

Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay has taken to the reunion floor in a blue number by Ramy Brook and has Schutz heels covering her feet. Jewelry-wise, she’s wearing Nicole Rose, while her hair was done by Julius Michael, and makeup by Caroline Blanchard.

Paige DeSorbo

Most of the Summer House cast have remained schtum with their outfit reveals, but Paige has posted her look ahead of the reunion episode. She sports a David Koma yellow-green sequin skirt paired with a Commando top.

Like her co-star Lindsay, she’s accessorised with Nicole Rose jewelry, with a touch of Stephanie Gotlieb pieces, and wore silver heels by Steve Madden on her feet.

Ciara Miller

Ciara shines bright in her gold sparkly dress. She wore a Naeem Khan number with Stuart Weitzman shoes. Like Lindsay and Paige, she accessorised with jewelry by Nicole Rose, and got her hair done by Karen Miller.

Her glamorous make-up is the work of Kasey Adam Spickard, while her styling is down to Dan & Alix.

Mya Allen

Mya is bringing the pop of colour this year, and has gone all pink to make the boys wink. She wears a bright pink matching top and skirt combo, with a blazer thrown over – topped off with a high ponytail.

She stayed committed to the pink look with some pink lace-ups!

Luke Gulbranson

Luke has ditched the typical blazer look that most of the cast members have worn this year, and gone more casual in a long-sleeved top. He also wore dark blue trousers paired with brown belt.

He also wore lace-up brogue shoes, which are clearly visible under his rolled-up bottoms.

Alex Wach

He’s made his return after fans feared he had left the series altogether. It came after cameras didn’t capture Alex at Lindsay’s big birthday bash, but don’t worry, he’s dressed to impress in a suit!

Suited and booted, Alex wears a cream shirt and trousers, paired with a smart blazer over the top.

Carl Radke

Carl is wearing the exact same blazer jacket as his co-star Alex, who actually responded to a fan asking if they had matching ones on. Proudly, Alex said: “Yes, yes we are.” And no shame – they’ve cleaned up well!

Danielle Olivera

Danielle has shared a glimpse of her outfit on her Instagram story, where she wears a blue minidress with slits above the hips. The butterfly-shaped dress was paired with a half up-do and long, curly locks.

Amanda Batula

Casual but glam all at once is Amanda’s reunion outfit. She wore matching grey trousers and a slinky top, confidently baring her midriff, and posed for photos with a hand on her hip.

Fans say she has committed to “2000s fashion” with her reunion look!

When I saw the youth bringing back 2000s fashions I thought no way this catches on. Who would wear those clothes!?



Amanda. Amanda Batula Cooke is committed to 2000s fashion. pic.twitter.com/97NIZQ3l2Q — the reality is (@therealityispod) April 8, 2022

