The drama between Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney all unfolded after a forgotten birthday, let’s take a look at what caused the recent rift in their friendship.

Katie and Lala are both single ladies and are back on their dating game after ending their long-term relationships. Tension was already high as Katie had to film with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz following their divorce in 2022.

The ‘vibes’ had been off between Lala, 32, and Katie, 36, but who knew that the beef began with a missed birthday…

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent drama began after a forgotten bday

The duo each took to their podcasts to confirm something wasn’t quite clicking between them. Katie gave an update to followers on her podcast You’re Gonna Love Me after a fan asked about her and Katie’s friendship status. Katie responded: “Vibes are definitely off.”

Vanderpump Rules‘ Kent fired back, addressing the drama on her podcast, Give Them Lala, she stated: “So many people asked about Katie. So of course, I was like, “Why are people asking this?”

She continued: “Well, now I know that someone asked Katie this on her podcast, and she said, ‘The vibes are definitely off.’ So I guess the vibes are definitely off.”

Lala then gave some background to the beef as she revealed that she and Katie had exchanged a tense conversation on Instagram Dm. She continued: “Well after the Dm’s I got from her the other day, not so much. Not so much! I would say a little bit off.”

Lala revealed that the angry messages came when Lala didn’t wish Katie a happy birthday. Kent defended her forgetfulness but stated that she had “got a lot going on” and “that is the least of my concern.”

She added: “It slipped my mind that it was her birthday because it was MLK Day. … I completely spaced it. You know, with MLK Day happening and I had [my daughter] Ocean and she was feeling sick. So there’s that.”

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent have since reconciled

However, Lala said at the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules that the brewing beef was sorted and they’re “on the mends.” Kent revealed to Dailly Mail: “That’s resolved. I know we both care about the friendship, we’re gonna have ups and downs, we’re a passionate group of people. But we’re good.”

It appears the feelings are mutual as Katie also confirmed that they had reconciled after the “miscommunication or lack thereof.”

Although things don’t stay smooth sailing for Vanderpump Rules stars for too long, as Lala told US Weekly: “I’m sure something else will happen to unpatch everything.”

