The truth behind Metul Shah and ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s split











Metul Shah and Naomie Olindo’s relationship was always very public, and now so is their breakup.

Hosted in Charleston, South Carolina, Southern Charm reveals all as we follow several singles on their journey as young professionals, figuring out their personal and love lives right in front of our eyes. Viewers get an insight into their world of exclusivity and a social scene that is made from tradition.

One Bravo star, in particular, has been hitting the headlines this week due to their public breakup. Reality Titbit have explored what really happened between Metul Shah and ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, and how she got her way back on to Southern Charm.

SOUTHERN CHARM: Naomie Olindo’s net worth explored

The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo BridTV 6901 The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo 909948 909948 center 22403

Why did Metul Shah and Naomie Olindo split up?

In July 2021, Metul and Naomie split up after three years together. The news of their split came just weeks after they had moved to New York together.

Although the reason for their break up remained private for a while, Naomie has decided to speak up on the matter. She has explained to fans that he cheated on her.

She found this out whilst packing up for their move to New York, and she was left with Metul’s computer monitor, which he had been logging into every day for the past three years of their relationship. Naomie wanted to find a picture on the computer, asked Metul for the password, to which he replied that he couldn’t remember it.

When Naomie finally got her way into the device, she found year’s worth of messages with his ex-girlfriend, including explicit pictures. After this, she called Shah to tell him that she knew everything and returned to Charleston as a single lady.

Naomie had to beg for her place back on Southern Charm

Naomie left for New York with Shah, and left everything behind her, literally. She decided to leave Southern Charm, as she was tired of reality TV drama, and didn’t want that to mess up her relationship with Shah.

Just before season 7, she announced that she would not be returning to the show. However, it has now been revealed that Naomie returned during the filming for season 8.

However, this wasn’t as easy as it seems. During Naomie’s appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, she said “I had to, like, beg my way back”, “I was like, ‘Guys, please. I know I quit and I know I told everybody to f— off, but please I’m very depressed and I really want to come back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston.’ They were like, ‘All right.’ “

She also explained her reasonings for leaving Southern Charm:

“He was a resident and he needed to apply for fellowships. So a lot of things played into that, but I was totally willing to give up the show for what I thought to be a healthy and loving relationship because that’s what I would prioritize over a reality show, obviously. So I had no problem doing that”

NETFLIX: Tinder Swindler’s LLD Diamonds is a real company

The betrayal was announced on Instagram

Naomie broke the news to followers that she was cheated on in a Instagram story. She captioned a photo of herself saying:

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad, but this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages. I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry”

After this post, Shah recieved a lot of online hate from social media users. Naomie admitted on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast that she felt bad for him, and defended him even though the did “the worst thing you can do to somebody that trusts you”.

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK