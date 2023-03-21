The Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer has been released, and amid all the other drama, Tom Sandoval can be seen kissing a ‘mystery woman’ and of course, fans want to know who it is, and if it is in fact, Raquel.

Of course, the ‘Scandoval’ drama takes center stage and although we’ve seen some of the Vanderpump Rules cast members speaking about it off-screen, this is the first time we’ll get to see the drama with no filter. Some fans are calling it ‘the best Bravo has ever done’. We can’t really argue with that.

The Bravo show is in its tenth season, and after 10 years, it’s more talked about than ever, so we take a look at all the drama going down in the trailer.

Ariana Madix tells Tom Sandoval to ‘die’

We finally get to see the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair, and as expected it does not look good. Tom can be seen asking Ariana Madix if she wants anything, for Ariana to reply: “I want you dead.” By the look on her face, it looks like she meant what she said.

The couple had been together for nine years before the affair ended in their split. Tom can also be seen saying he wishes they’d have tried harder in the relationship, before crying into the arms of his business partner and best friend, Tom Schwartz.

As well as all this, he can also be seen kissing a ‘mystery woman’ in bed, and although her face is covered, it sure does look like Raquel Leviss. However, it seems like fans will have to wait until the Vanderpump Rules episodes air for full confirmation on who Tom Sandoval is kissing in the trailer.

Sandoval isn’t the only Tom on Raquel’s lips

Pump Rules fans may have forgotten because so much has been going on in the past month, but Raquel Leviss did in fact briefly date Katie Maloney‘s ex, Tom Schwartz.

The trailer shows Raquel and Schwartz sharing a passionate kiss, followed by Katie screaming: “We’re not divorced yet, this is my husband.”

Well, the lip-locking doesn’t stop there as there’s another man in the picture. Raquel can also be seen sharing a passionate kiss with Oliver Saunders, who the cast exclaims is ‘married with kids.’ Although he does have kids, Oliver filed for divorce from his wife Samantha in 2022, reports The US Sun.

Raquel can also be heard saying she ‘doesn’t regret the relationship’ but as of yet, it’s not clear which relationship she’s referring to. We guess we’ll have to stay tuned to find out and believe us, we will be!

Fans react to the Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer

Of course, fans have taken straight to Twitter to share their reactions to the trailer. The show is behind real time, so since the Scandoval drama came to our attention at the start of March, fans have been waiting for the aftermath to play out on the show.

Judging from the trailer, it seems like they got what they wanted, and a whole lot more. One fan even went as far to say: “Still not over this, I honestly feel like it’s the best trailer bravo has ever done”

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ET. ON BRAVO