The reason chef Natasha won’t be cooking for Sailing Yacht Season 3’s guests











The brand new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just kicked off and fans are loving it already. We have been re-introduced to some familiar faces from last season but fans couldn’t help noticing that some were missing.

Chef Natasha appeared to be missing on the first episode as we were introduced to a new chef for the season. Though Natasha had some issues with the chief stewardess last season, she was loved by most of the crew and fans were surprised when she didn’t return for the new one.

We have all the details on why Natasha hasn’t returned and what she is up to now. Keep reading to find out all the tea.

What happened to chef Natasha

At the end of last season, Natasha had a big realization and expressed her gratitude for the season but also acknowledged some personal things about herself that she wanted to work on.

Her reason for not returning to Season 3, to put it simply, is because she has been too busy. Natasha has lots of other projects going on in her life at the moment and by looking at her Instagram, she is also working on her mental and physical health.

Natasha has also been spending a lot of her time travelling and has recently come back from a stunning trip to the Dominican Republic.

Natasha had covid and pneumonia

After season 2 ended Natasha had also been working on her physical health and had begun losing a lot of weight but unfortunately, she had to halt her fitness journey when she contracted covid and pneumonia.

Though it was though, Natasha managed to pull through and made a full recovery but fans also think this might be another reason as to why she hasn’t returned for Season 3 as she is making it a priority to look after herself.

Natasha recently posted a picture on her Instagram with the caption “Don’t be afraid to walk into the next chapter of your life… ” indicating she is ready to move on from her time on Below Deck.

Natasha has just launched a new website

Natasha appears to be going into 2022 with good vibes only and is already reaping the rewards. The chef has just launched her website and a new brand called The Classy Chef.

Here she plans to share her cooking experiences and things she has learnt from the 50 countries she has lived in. Each article will also include a recipe that readers can try at home.

Each week Natasha will share her cooking experiences with the world as she continues to travel and cook across the globe.

