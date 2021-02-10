Who is Tiffany Moon's husband? Real Housewives of Dallas star's love life explored!











Successful medical professional Tiffany Moon is one of several glamorous women on Real Housewives of Dallas. Who is her husband?

She is the newest housewife to join the Bravo series, making history as the first medical doctor and Asian-American star on RHOD.

As the cast members’ lives, both professionally and personally, are followed by cameras, we’ve been given an insight into who Tiffany’s husband is.

So who is her husband? Let’s explore her love life – meet Sam Moon!

Who is Tiffany Moon?

Dr Tiffany Moon, MD, who was born just outside of Beijing, China, moved to the US when she was 6 years old.

She finished in the top ten percent of her class when graduating medical school, when she was 23, and is now an anaesthesiologist.

The RHOD star is a wife, as well as a mother to her four children, including her five-year-old twin girls.

Tiffany and her family also have two dogs and a rescue bunny.

Tiffany is my hero! The wind beneath my wings!!! I'm so glad there is someone that will put Kary in her place. #RHOD — Karla (@knavorio84) February 3, 2021

Who is Tiffany Moon’s husband?

Daniel Moon

Tiffany’s husband works for his family’s business Sam Moon Group, named after his older brother.

From Dallas, Texas, the 47-year-old has recently been working hard on his latest business project, JW Marriott.

The company deals with real estate, and runs commercial outlets and hotels, as well as a golf course.

Daniel, who is of Korean ancestry, joined the business alongside his brother and father David, and has the role of general counsel and VP.

He is also a dad to two sets of twins, Nathan and Nicole from a first marriage, and Chloe and Madison with Tiffany.

Side note, Tiffany’s husband is the VP of his family’s empire that is Sam Moon. They specialize in bags and jewelry. Not couture, not Hermes- but I can imagine he has access to whatever he wants. I can totally see how Tiffany has so many fancy pants bags. #RHOD — Sarah Says… (@SarahSaysS0) February 10, 2021

What is Daniel Moon’s net worth?

$10 million

Daniel’s involvement in the Sam Moon Group has allowed him to acquire quite the large net worth.

Described as “extremely successful” by Heavy, he reportedly is worth more than his wife Tiffany, who has a net worth of $2.5 million.

Although he has been with the business since 1994, that’s not all – Daniel is also a licensed attorney and a member of the State Bar of Texas.

