What is Tiffany Moon's net worth? RHOD star's career explored!











Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon lives a very lavish, glamorous lifestyle. So what is her net worth?

The newest cast member of RHOC is clearly very intelligent, having graduated college at 19, and medical school four years later.

Tiffany is amongst a group of Dallas housewives, who are filmed as they navigate through the ups and downs of their careers and personal lives.

So what is Tiffany Moon’s net worth? How much does she make?

Screenshot: Tiffany Moon, Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 | Bravo Youtube

Who is Tiffany Moon?

Dr Tiffany Moon, MD, who was born just outside of Beijing, China, moved to the US when she was 6 years old.

She finished in the top ten percent of her class when graduating medical school, when she was 23.

She is also a wife, a mother to her four children, including her five-year-old twin girls. Tiffany and her family also have two dogs and a rescue bunny.

Tiffany is smart and funny, total breath of fresh air #RHOD pic.twitter.com/LcqynpdeFC — Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) January 6, 2021

What does Tiffany Moon do for a living?

Tiffany is working as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic, at the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Her specific role is being a physician anaesthesiologist, which involves providing patient care by delivering anaesthesia during and after surgery.

Tiffany is board-certified in her career, and won the Dennis F. Landers, M.D., Ph.D. Faculty of the Year Teaching Award in 2014!

After seeing her glamorous, pricy-looking outfits and house, fans are wondering how much she earns…

Tiffany's wrist of Cartier bracelets costs as much as my student loans #RHOD pic.twitter.com/OKi8cjW8lW — Pastor Holy Whore (@pastorholywhor) January 6, 2021

What is Tiffany Moon’s net worth?

$2 million

Reports state that housewife Tiffany has a net worth in the millions!

In terms of earnings, the average salary for an anaesthesiologist in the US is $393,800, according to salary.com.

However, the typical range of yearly pay is between $341,200 and $446,500!

The salary depends on a number of factors, including the number of years in the profession. Tiffany has worked for 9 years, so it’s likely that her salary is towards the higher end of the scale.

