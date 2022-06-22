Alexia Echevarria plus Todd Nepola's net worth equals 'Miami power couple'













Peacock viewers got to know Alexia Echevarria’s love Todd Nepola during The Real Housewives of Miami season 4. After an eight-year hiatus, RHOM returned to screens in 2021 and gave fans an insight into the luxurious lives of Nicole Martin, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria and co.

RHOM season 4 saw the ladies in very different scenarios to where they were during season 1 of the show. Larsa Pippen was no longer with Scottie and Alexia was planning her wedding with Todd. So, let’s find out more about the main man in Alexia’s life and explore Todd Nepola’s net worth.

Todd and Alexia tied the knot in St Barts

In the 1990s, Alexia Echevarria had two sons with Pedro “Pegy” Rosello and later married Herman Echevarria.

She and Herman were married for over 10 years before the two announced their separation in 2015. Herman passed away in 2016 and Alexia continued raising her two sons as a single mother.

Alexia later found love with Todd Nepola in 2017, the two got engaged in 2019 and married in December 2021.

Todd and Alexia had their ceremony in St Barts after having to cancel their initial wedding plans due to the death of her mother. Alexia shared some photos from her wedding with her Instagram followers in 2021.

Todd Nepola is a businessman

Alexia Echevarria is an original cast member on RHOM and back in season 1 she appeared as the wife of wealthy businessman Herman Echevarria. She and Herman ran Venue Magazine and Alexia held the position of executive editor.

She is a businesswoman and it makes perfect sense that Alexia would find a partner who is as ambitious as she is.

Nowadays, Alexia runs Alexa and Frankie’s Beauty Bar in Miami and her husband is the CEO and founder of Current Capital Real Estate Group.

Todd started the company in 2002 as per LinkedIn after gaining a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Todd Nepola’s net worth

In 2021, Gossip Next Door reported that Todd Nepola’s net worth is estimated at $10M. He’s been running his real estate investment firm for over 20 years.

As per Distractify, Alexia’s net worth is reportedly $3M. Speaking to Stache Cow in 2022, Alexia said that she took up the opportunity to open her beauty bar as she “…always needed a purpose and always wanted to have my own business to be financially independent.”

The Real Housewives of Miami stars have an estimated combined net worth of $13M. With over 3.6K followers, Todd can be found on Instagram @lifeaccordingtotodd, while Alexia has 195K followers @alexiae_says.

