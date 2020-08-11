After Kiko’s dramatic exit, Below Deck Mediterranean fans had their theories on who would step in to replace the chef.

Ever since Malia and Captain Sandy turned on Kiko over the whole Las Vegas themed dinner this season, fans speculated that they were plotting to bring in Malia’s boyfriend Tom. Tom, conveniently, is a yacht chef and so would perfectly be able to step in as a replacement.

Now, that prediction has come true, as Tom Checketts came aboard the Wellington as their new chef in episode 11 (Monday, August 10th).

So, just who is Tom Checketts? Find out about the new Below Deck Med star here, plus more about his relationship with Malia.

Who is Tom Checketts?

Tom Checketts is a professional chef and the latest crew member on the Wellington.

It’s hardly a surprise that Tom became a chef, as both of his parents worked in the food industry. Tom’s mother worked for the Queen Mother as a cook, and his father was a chef lecturer.

Tom has what he described as “classical” training, with a dazzling resume which greatly impressed Captain Sandy. He even worked for Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay in London. If Tom can impress Gordon, he’s definitely good enough for Sandy!

Sandy said of Tom’s culinary journey: “You worked your way up, you were a sous chef, and then you were formally trained, you did Michelin star… You were a sole chef on a 50 meter [yacht].”

Tom on Below Deck Med

Since Kiko’s departure, fans had been speculating that the Below Deck crew would rope in Malia’s boyfriend Tom to help out. Coincidentally – or not so, given the fans’ speculations – Tom arrived on board just as Kiko was leaving.

Tom was only planning to stay in Spain for a few days to see Malia White. He needed to head back to the UK to see his sick uncle, however Sandy sweetened him up and convinced him to stay. Tom has said to Sandy if he needs to leave to visit his uncle, he will. But until then, he is the new chef on Below Deck Med season 5.

Fans have not received the new crew member well. One viewer tweeted: “I give zero [email protected] about Malia and Tom’s relationship. If this is gong to be the Tom and Malia show, you can count me out.”

Does Tom Checketts have Instagram?

We found him under the handle @tomjchecketts however, after his first Below Deck episode aired, Tom made his Instagram profile private.

Before it went private, we saw there were tonnes of adorable couple photos of Tom and Malia on his profile, plus plenty of delicious dishes whipped up by Tom.

From the looks of his culinary skills, it’s no wonder Sandy hired him!

