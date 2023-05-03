Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal erupts during the Vanderpump Rules season finale trailer, as he admits to now-ex Ariana Madix that there was “one other time” he was unfaithful, following his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump season finale trailer is officially here, detailing the fall-out of Tom Sandoval‘s almost ten-year relationship with Ariana Madix. He tells her that she “knows everything” before adding there was “one other time.”

Kristen Doute, who was previously in a relationship with Tom, is also featured in the season finale trailer. Fans are convinced she’s about to “do something crazy” as Sandoval faces the fallout from cheating with Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal

Tom had a seven-month affair with Raquel, which has led to them both apologizing publicly. The scandal, known as Scandoval, has been the main topic of Vanderpump Rules in recent months after Ariana found out he cheated.

In the recent season finale trailer, Tom tells Scheana Shay that he “was going to break up with Ariana regardless.” She responds to him with, “But you didn’t. You f***ed your best friend instead.”

In another clip, Sandoval tells Tom Schwartz that he “felt something he hadn’t felt in a very long time.” He sits down with Ariana to say he and Raquel became “really good friends” before telling her she knows everything.

He admits there was ‘one other time’

The trailer cuts to Lala Kent telling Ally Lewber, “You think this is the first time he’s been creeping around?” Then, while talking to Scheana, Tom reveals there was “one other time,” to which Shay responds: “Come on!”

There are also questions being posed to Tom Schwartz, his best friend. Katie Maloney asks Schwartz how long he’s known. He replies: “Tom [Sandoval] told me this a month ago.”

Ariana tells Tom, “I regret ever loving you,” before he puts his head in his hands. And then in a conversation between him and Raquel, she smiles and says: “It turned out so horribly wrong.”

Who did Tom cheat on Kristin with?

In the 2014 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Tom admitted to cheating on Kristin with a bottle service girl in Las Vegas while traveling for a modeling job. Recently, Kristin said she was with Ariana when she found out about him cheating.

She claimed on her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast that Ariana’s gut told her to check out Tom’s phone and that’s when she reportedly discovered photos from an intimate FaceTime call between Tom and Raquel.

Kristin is all set to return to Vanderpump Rules after being fired from the Bravo show three years ago. In the trailer, she is seen wiggling her fingers and asking Ariana: “Ready?”

