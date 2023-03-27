After filming the “explosive” Vanderpump Rules reunion on Thursday (March 23, 2023), Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were spotted on a date amid their affair backlash.

Vanderpump Rules is no stranger to drama, but the recent Scandoval incident could top every jaw-dropping moment in VPR history.

If you haven’t kept up to date, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss admitted to their affair after the former’s girlfriend and TV co-star, Ariana Madix, allegedly discovered an explicit video of Leviss on his phone in early March.

The pair later spoke out individually on Instagram and have taken a break from social media, likely to steer clear of the hurtful fan comments.

Tom and Raquel faced their cast members on-screen for the first time on Thursday for the filming of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, and after the allegedly heated recording session, the pair headed for some alone time on a date.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss dine together after Vanderpump Rules reunion

Sandoval, 40, took a break from his own TomTom Bar reportedly for a spot of oysters and red wine with Leviss, 28. The pair were photographed at Hollywood’s The Musso & Frank Grill, where they sat next to each other in a booth, as per photos obtained by TMZ.

They allegedly showed no PDA, but “looked like a couple”.

It’s unknown if they are dating – after news of their affair broke out, the reality star announced that she needed “to heal” from the circumstances. That being said, Raquel never stated that a relationship with Tom was off the cards.

In fact, she wrote: “My feelings for Tom have always been sincere. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead.”

Raquel and Tom’s relationship allegedly kicked off in the summer of 2022, which Ariana Madix reportedly discovered at Tom’s music gig. The pair kissed as onlookers watched just moments before.

He publically apologized to his former girlfriend of nearly 10 years on Instagram:

Ariana Madix responds to her co-stars’ public date

Ariana, who is gearing up for her detective role in an upcoming movie, responded to news of Tom and Raquel’s private meeting – and she’s definitely not keeping up.

“I don’t know what they do,” Madix, 37, said in a brief interview with paparazzi. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

As for how the reunion taping went, which likely included Scandoval, Ariana kept tight-lipped by saying: “You’ll have to wait and see on that.”