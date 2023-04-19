Tom Sandoval is all smiles as he posts himself admiring a view of waterfalls, on what looks like a nature retreat, shortly after addressing what he thinks about Ariana’s new ‘relationship.’

It’s been over a month since the whole ‘Scandoval’ ordeal was unveiled, and it seems like Ariana Madix has already moved on, as she’s been seen living her best life at Coachella. Tom, on the other hand, is spending his time very differently.

We take a look at what Tom Sandoval has said about Ariana’s ‘new relationship’ with fitness coach Daniel Wai.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tom Sandoval is all smiles as he admires the view on ‘nature retreat’

After Ariana and her new ‘love interest’ partied at the loudness of Coachella, Tom looks very zen on his Instagram story as he’s all smiles in his Von Dutch cap, which was worn in an interview with TMZ, where he addressed Ariana’s ‘new relationship.’

The Vanderpump Rules star smiled at the camera as he panned to an incredible view of waterfalls in the sunshine, carrying a backpack on his back. No one else could be seen or heard in the peaceful background.

It seems like Tom is now over his Instagram silence, although he hasn’t posted a main grid post since his apology to Ariana on March 8.

Raquel Leviss has not yet broken her social media silence.

Tom Sandoval says he’s happy for Ariana ‘moving on’

Ariana Madix has been seen living her best life over the Coachella weekend, as she shared some pretty cozy snaps with rumored new love interest, Daniel Wai.

The pair have been seen getting close on Instagram, holding hands and dancing together. Fans are loving seeing the Bravo star happy again as they commented on her new boo’s post.

One wrote: “My girl looks so happy. Thanks for being there for her and showing her what life of happiness can truly be like.”

“You two look *so* happy. How awesome to see how she shines with a great guy by her side,” wrote another.

It seems like Ariana’s ex is also happy for the two. In an interview with TMZ, at the airport, supposedly on the way to said ‘nature retreat’ Tom Sandoval said he ‘loves’ that Ariana is moving on.

When asked by the interviewer if it’s what he wants, Sandoval replied: “Yes, I do.”

The Bravo star ‘blasts’ Arizona wellness retreat

A few days ago, Tom Sandoval took to his Instagram stories to blast an Arizona wellness retreat.

“I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this weekend alluding to me staying there this week,” Sandoval began.

“They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment, but that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life,” he continued.

The post in question has now been deleted by the establishment, however, they posted a picture of their bar alongside the lyrics of the Vanderpump Rules theme song: “You know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our lives.”

Speaking to TMZ Sandoval said: “I think they were really unprofessional and I think it was very tacky of a place of that nature to be that caliber to do things like that.”

However, he said he won’t be taking any sort of action against them.