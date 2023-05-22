Tom Sandoval has mourned the loss of his best friend and brother Ali Rafiq after the sudden death of the photographer at the age of 41.

Last weekend, the Vandermpump Rules star took to Instagram and paid tribute to his close friend, Ali Rafiq, after the devastating news of his passing.

Tom, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute are among the Bravo stars who remembered Ali in heartbreaking posts shared on social media.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval pays tribute to Ali Rafiq after death

Tom has mourned the loss of his close friend Ali after the photographer’s sudden death at 41. A funeral service took place on Saturday (May 20, 2023) and the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed to the media at this time.

The Bravo star shared a carousel of images with Ali, followed by a poignant tribute in honor of his “best friend” and “brother”. The set of pictures includes recent and throwback images from the pair’s best moments in their friendship.

“The love I have for you is way beyond words I will carry u forever in my heart,” Tom captioned the post.

“Always cherishing the beautiful memories, uncontrollable laughter, and epic experiences we had together,” he continued. “You were My best friend, my brother. I’ll catch u on the next sunrise.”

Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix pay tributes

Kristen and Ariana are among other Pump Rules stars who remembered their friend in tributes shared on Instagram.

Kristen uploaded a picture with Ali, which she said was taken around 15 years ago, and wrote that his sudden passing “hasn’t fully hit me” and “words are so hard right now”. She added that they had plans for the future and that she was lucky Ali was one of her closest friends.

Meanwhile, Ariana posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing: “I love you always and forever. I’m grateful for the moments we spent together and for the love and friendship you showed me over the last ten years.”

She continued: “You are so loved and you are so missed. I am proud to be able to say I know Ali the Great. because you ARE and will always be the greatest.”

Ali recently shared a post with Ariana

Ali posted a throwback picture with Ariana from the Pump Rules’ early days, writing in the caption: “Started from the bottom now we here @arianamadix #pumprules #2014.”

The picture was posted only a couple of days ago and Ali regularly uploaded images with other cast members of the long-running reality show.

His sister Rabi took to her Instagram Stories after his funeral on Saturday and wrote: “It’s human nature to ask, what happened, how did he die? The truth is, we don’t know how he died, we just found him and he was already gone. We won’t have any answers from his tests for weeks, so we don’t know.”

