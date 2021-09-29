What is Tom Sandoval's net worth and restaurant?











As Vanderpump Rules hits our screens again, Tom Sandoval is back. Since his return, fans wonder what his net worth and restaurant are.

Cast salaries were quickly on Bravo viewer’s minds after the first episode of season nine aired, including Tom’s, who has his own restaurant.

Some followers have chosen to help him choose a name for his new eatery, with the suggestion “A-TOM-ic” loved by Tom on an Instagram post.

It’s no surprise that the cast members, who work at Sexy Unique Restaurant, have a significant income. So what’s Tom’s net worth?

What is Tom Sandoval’s net worth?

Tom Sandoval’s current net worth is around $5 million, and is believed to be the richest cast member on the Bravo show.

He earns $25,000 per episode of Vanderpump Rules as a main cast member.

The bartender, who owns TomTom with Lisa Vanderpump, reportedly makes most of his money from the bar, and is now opening a restaurant!

In 2016, reports say Tom sued the show because he felt he wasn’t being paid enough on the series, before he was able to negotiate a higher salary.

He was then paid $15,000 per episode salary for season three, which is thought to have increased now that we are in season ten.

Aside from Bravo payments and bar earnings, he also earns through brand and product endorsements.

Tom Sandoval: New restaurant

Alongside his best friend Tom Schwartz, he has plans to open a new restaurant without the help of Lisa Vanderpump as a mentor.

The restaurant and bar ‘TomTom’ is already owned by the duo, along with Lisa, and is now opening following the coronavirus pandemic.

Franklin Village is where Tom plans to open the future-retro lounge, but Schwartz’ wife Katie has been interfering in their vision on the show.

The best friend duo were initially nervous to tell Lisa and her husband Ken about plans to open a new restaurant, but they received a positive response.

He revealed they are still working on a restaurant name, but described how he wanted the theme to be. Tom said:

James Turrell, light artist, went over to his grandma’s house and took some acid…It’s really cool.

At first I was like how could you guys open your own restaurant when @LisaVanderpump gave you a chance with Tom Tom club. But then I realized you guys are only 10% owners . You guys deserve your own place to make your own #VanderpumpRules — Raymond Buckeye (@buckeyehunk) September 29, 2021

Vanderpump Rules: Tom’s house

Tom recently bought a mаnѕіоn іn Vаllеу Vіllаgе wоrth $2.075 mіllіоn wіth hіѕ gіrlfrіеnd Ariana Maddix.

It is a newly completed five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house.

Sandoval is currently building a bar that will go behind the bookcase, allowing you to pull out a book before it opens up.

The house has lots of space, with a focus on making it a “serene” yet “eclectic” retreat to life”. It also has a pool and water feature in the garden.

They also have a large Timothy Oulton mirror with crystals, as well as a white and grey kitchen with an island in the middle.

#VanderpumpRules The only thing That was not staged in this episode was Tom Ariana’s “unstageed” home. It was also the best part of the episode. @TomSandoval1 🥂 pic.twitter.com/bSZykKPHQ0 — MarioZinger (@ZingerMario) September 29, 2021

