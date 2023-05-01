Vanderpump Rules is getting closer to reaching real-time as the series is getting closer and closer to the cast finding out about Scandoval, the episode 13 trailer shows Tom Sandoval getting ‘caught out’ for lying about Raquel staying over whilst Ariana was out of town at her grandma’s funeral.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have become household names in the past few months, as well as the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast as the season 10 shenanigans have proved one of the most talked about reality TV dramas yet.

We take a look at the upcoming Vanderpump Rules episode sneak peek, and what viewers can expect to see as the huge reveal edges closer and closer.

Tom Sandoval ‘regrets’ not being truthful while Ariana was at her grandma’s funeral

In the upcoming Vanderpump Rules episode 13 trailer, we hear Tom Sandoval say he should have told Ariana Madix the truth about Raquel sleeping over while she was away at her Grandma’s funeral.

Whilst at the beach, Ariana asks Raquel, Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz if anything happened while she was out of town.

Raquel proceeds to go on to tell Madix that she was over an hour late to work after staying at her and Tom’s house, which Ariana seems completely fine with.

However, Scheana appears to call the Toms out for lying to Brock Davies as they said Raquel ‘dipped out.’

Caught red-handed, Sandoval told the confessional: “I fully was going to tell Ariana, but we should’ve just told the truth, like, it was stupid.”

On the reasoning for not telling the truth, he explained to the confessional: “On the heels of the open relationship rumor and Schwartz and Raquel making out in Mexico, we thought maybe it’d be better if everyone didn’t know that little detail.”

Ken Todd spills all

Who would have thought, after 10 seasons, it was Ken Todd who opened the gates for the whole Scandoval affair to be revealed?

In an earlier trailer for the upcoming episode, Ken walks into the kitchen with Lisa and Katie Maloney and says he “can’t believe Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana was away.”

Of course, news spread fast around the Pump Rules cast, and fans can’t get enough of Ken being the number 1 guy in the group. (Move over Jax!)

“I’m sorry Ken Todd having the HOTTEST TEA I did not see that coming,” said one viewer.

Another joked: “Is there a version of Cameo where I can pay to gossip with Ken?” now that is something we would pay for!

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is getting closer

After months of being teased with snippets from the Vanderpump Rules cast and Andy Cohen, we’re now into the month of May where we finally get to see the season 10 reunion.

The first part of the three-part reunion is reportedly set to air on May 24, with the final episode of the season airing on May 17.

Earlier in the month, Ariana revealed her revenge dress, and Andy Cohen told viewers that “nothing was left unsaid.”