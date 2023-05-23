Tom Sandoval has sparked rumors that he has a new girlfriend after the Bravo star was seen getting cozy with Karlee Hale at a “swanky hotel” in Austin.

The Vandermpump Rules star has made a lot of media headlines thanks to the Scandoval drama. It all happened when Ariana Madix found out that Tom was in a seven-month affair with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

Tom and his dating life are once again in the spotlight after he was spotted with Texas-based influencer Karlee Hale on several occasions.

Tom Sandoval spotted with new “girlfriend” Karlee Hale

As reported by the US Sun, Tom was seen with influencer Karlee Hale at a “swanky hotel bar” in Austin, Texas at least two times in the last few weeks.

According to the publication, the Bravo cast member was spotted getting cozy with Karlee at the Austin Proper Hotel, while pictures from the same venue were shared by a fan on TikTok.

The report comes after Tom made headlines that he was seen with a “new mystery woman”. The pair were reportedly spotted three times in one week, according to @BravoBabe on Twitter.

We can confirm that Tom and Karlee are not dating. A rep for Tom told Reality Titbit and GRV Media that Tom and Karlee are not together. “I can confirm that he is not dating her – they are just friends,” the representative told us.

Who is Karlee Hale?

As per several media reports, Karlee is 40 years old and is a social media influencer based in Austin, Texas. She has been involved in modeling work before.

Her Instagram account, which has since been locked up and has zero posts, indicates that she is interested in creating holistic and lifestyle content.

Following the reports about her and Tom, Karlee wiped down all posts from her social media accounts, which include YouTube and Instagram.

What happened with Tom and Ariana Madix?

The Pump Rules season finale trailer documented the fallout between Tom and Ariana after it was confirmed that the musician was in a relationship with Raquel.

In the season finale trailer, Tom told Scheana Shay that he “was going to break up with Ariana regardless”, while in another scene Tom told Tom Schwartz that he “felt something he hadn’t felt in a very long time.”

In March this year, Tom took to his Instagram profile and offered a public apology to Ariana.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he wrote in the statement. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

