Tom Sandoval disses Raquel Leviss in his performance with his band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras. At one point, their affair led to fake engaged rumors, but now he’s teased about where he is with Raquel today.

The Vanderpump Rules Scandoval drama has been erupting for months. It all came out when Ariana Madix discovered her now-ex of 10 years had been involved in a seven-month affair with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval has continued to tour with his band amid the scandal. In a recent performance, he actually disses Raquel by changing the lyrics to the song Stacy’s Mom by Fountains of Wayne. So where is Raquel?

Tom Sandoval disses Raquel Leviss

Tom dissed Raquel by changing the lyrics to a song cover with his band on Friday, May 5. He said, “Schwartzy’s mom has got it going on. She’s all I want and I waited for so long. Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is not for me.”

He had a seven-month-long affair while he was in a 10-year relationship with Ariana. After intimate pics were found, he revealed to his now-ex, who has moved on with Daniel Wai, that he had become “really good friends” with Raquel.

It is the first time Tom has addressed his relationship with Raquel since apologizing publicly after the scandal, while he performed in New York City during his cover band performance at the Gramercy Theatre.

It was reported by Page Six that he received insults such as “screw you” from the crowd. At one point, the audience began to chant his ex Ariana’s name while he sang cover songs on stage.

The singer was noticeably wearing a black blazer with two glowing lightning bolts on the lapels, which is believed to be a potential nod to his bond with Raquel, despite teasing a break-up on stage.

Their affair led to ‘engaged’ rumors

Raquel and Tom were facing debunked rumors they got engaged in early April 2023, but Sandoval’s rep has exclusively confirmed to Reality Titbit that it was an April Fools’ Day prank.

They said: “That was an April Fool’s joke. No, they are not engaged.” It comes after fans began calling for Raquel to get arrested for allegedly “trespassing” at Ariana’s house to visit Tom.

Even Teddi Mellencamp recently said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she “guarantees” that Leviss, 28, will be “engaged and pregnant within a year.” However, the “engaged” rumor was based on a joke.

Where is Raquel now?

Raquel started treatment last month after she checked into a mental health facility in Arizona in April. Her team has broken her Instagram silence to announce that her account had been hacked.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep told PEOPLE. She continues treatment for the next month.

Although Raquel has remained quiet on social media, Tom Sandoval has gone back to his active posting, as he documented a nature retreat a couple of weeks ago. This goes alongside performing!

