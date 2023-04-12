Tom Sandoval sat down with Howie Mandel and his daughter, Jackie, in April 2023 to give his “side of the story” following the Scandoval.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules and fans of the show were shocked by the news that Tom Sandoval and his long-term partner, Ariana Madix, split up this year.

However, people were even more shocked to find out that Tom had an affair with his fellow cast member, Raquel Leviss.

The show’s drama has been dubbed ‘Scandoval’ and Tom gave his take on the scandal on Howie Mandel‘s podcast in 2023.

Tom Sandoval tells story on Howie Mandel podcast

Sitting down with Howie and Jackie Mandel, Tom Sandoval gave his version of events in relation to Scandoval in 2023.

He said that his and Ariana’s relationship lost its intimacy and that the two were “very different people.”

Tom said he “never thought” he’d be in a “situation like this,” during the episode. He added: “I love Ariana and I care about her, very much so.”

Tom said that he and Ariana had their “own lives” and were “a brand.”

The Vanderpump Rules star said that their relationship became more like they were “best friends, family, sometimes roommates… the relationship was just lacking intimacy, the connection…”

Tom ‘tried to break up with’ Ariana

Speaking of Scandoval, Tom said: “This whole Raquel thing came along, I was in a very dark place in my life.”

He said that it happened at “the worst time ever,” because he was in a place “yearning for a connection.”

Tom said that he and Raquel became “really good friends,” and became “each other’s source of strength.”

Raquel had split from her ex, James Kennedy, and Tom said that he was in a bad place in his relationship with Ariana.

Howie Mandel ‘doesn’t understand the hoopla’

During the Howie Mandel Does Stuff episode, Howie said that he has “nothing but respect” for Tom as he’s an advocate for mental health awareness.

Howie also said that he “doesn’t understand the hoopla” around Scandoval, adding: “You weren’t married?”

The America’s Got Talent judge said that it was “commendable” of Tom to speak about the situation publicly.

