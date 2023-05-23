Another day, a new piece of Vanderpump Rules drama to gossip about, and this time, we’re throwing it 10 years back as Darcey Silva’s daughter Aniko Bollok claims her mom had a ‘fling’ with Tom Sandoval a decade ago. Although, no proof has been shown.

Darcey Silva rose to fame when she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance in 2017, although she and her twin Stacey appeared in reality show Twin Life, prior to this. Tom, on the other hand, made his major on-screen debut when he starred in the first series of Vanderpump Rules back in 2013.

We take a look at what Darcey Silva‘s daughter Aniko claims, and what fans have been saying on the thought of the potential crossover no one saw coming.

Darcey Silva’s daughter claims her mom had a past ‘fling’ with Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval

Taking to her TikTok story on the day of the Bravo show’s season 10 finale, Aniko Bollok claimed: “Me watching the Vanderpump Rules finale with my mom and her casually telling me she had a fling with Tom Sandoval 10 years ago.”

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to express their opinions on the thought of the two reality worlds colliding. As if the Vanderpump finale wasn’t enough drama for them to get their heads around!

“Darcey & Stacey X Vanderpump Rules crossover mega event,” wrote one.

“True or not, I love it!” exclaimed another.

One even went as far as to say: “Now this is the best news to come out of Scandoval.”

However, a rep for Tom Sandoval told Reality Titbit that this is “absolutely not true” and says Tom and Darcey have never met.

Tom Sandoval and Darcey Silva’s age difference explored

Tom Sandoval is currently 39 years old, and Darcey is currently 48 years old, meaning that if the ‘fling’ was true, they would have been around 29 and 38 years old at the time respectively.

Before appearing on the TLC show, Darcey and her sister Stacey had their clothing line, House of Eleven, which is still ongoing.

“This is a real multiverse of madness. But Darcey & Stacey did spend a lot of time in LA for their clothing line back then,” commented one fan.

Aniko Bollok spotted at SUR

Aniko is clearly a fan of Vanderpump Rules, so we’re sure her reaction was just like everyone else’s when her mom dropped that bombshell on her.

Earlier this year, the star posted a photo of herself at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR Beverly Hills bar with the caption: “on dnd.”

Of course, in the wake of Scandoval, fans were desperate to know if Aniko saw any drama going down at the bar as one fan said:

“Did you see anything exciting going on??????? Peter at least??”

It didn’t seem like she saw any drama going down but the star did reply: “We saw Peter and talked to him!”