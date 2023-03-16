On a recent episode of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval invited Raquel Leviss on a guy’s night out whilst his girlfriend of nine years was at home mourning her dog Charlotte. When did Ariana Madix’s dog die?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules went public with their relationship in 2014, they have since bought a house and adopted a dog. However, the pair announced their break up in 2023 after nine years together.

The most recent episode ended with a title card stating: “To Be Continued.” Many fans believe this is teasing the Vanderpump ‘cheating’ saga that recently came to light, and will inevitably play out on the show.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

When did Ariana Madix’s dog die?

Ariana Madix’s dog died on August 2, 2022.

On an August 16, 2022, episode of her Earth to Ariana podcast, she publicly shared the sad news that her 18-year-old dog, Charlotte York, had passed away. She shared the news on her podcast as she was “not ready to type it out” and share it on social media yet.

Unfortunately, Ariana is having to relive the sad time as it is currently playing out on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. No wonder she only had a “shred of sanity” left after season 10.

What breed was Ariana’s dog?

Charlotte was a chihuahua, husky, and chow mix.

She had lived a very long and happy life, but sadly her old age meant it was time for her to “cross the rainbow bridge.”

Madix continued on the podcast: “We had to say goodbye to my soulmate, my kindred spirit, my best friend, my dire wolf, my Pokémon, my favorite creature that ever lived. We’re really going to miss her every single day.”

Ariana and Tom also shared a pit bull mix, Mya Moon, whom they rescued together in April 2020. She shared that whilst Mya was “terrified” of Tom at first, they soon became acquainted and she was “so proud of her little fam.”

Raquel crashes Sandoval’s ‘guys night’ on Vanderpump Rules

The season 10 episode titled Divorce Party Crashers started in Las Vegas with Raquel Leviss leaving an elevator saying she was drunk. She then “crashed” a boy’s night with Charli Burnett, which was taking place at Skybar in Los Angeles.

The duo had left a girl’s trip that was planned for Katie Maloney following her divorce from Tom Schwartz. Ariana Madix was also present on the trip. However, Ariana cried in a recent Vanderpump confessional that she went straight from Katie’s trip to having to put her dog Charlotte to sleep.

However, Raquel was out partying with Sandoval, who said to Raquel and Charli as they turned up: “What’s up? Oh my god.” Before Raquel’s ex, James Kennedy made a slight dig about it being a “guy’s night.”

Sandoval then got up and gave Raquel a hug before asking: “What’s up? How are you doing?”

Raquel embraced him and responded: “Good.”

Vanderpump fans react to Raquel crashing ‘boys night’