As Vanderpump Rules grows in popularity since the wake of Scandoval, the Bravo show has gained more fans than ever before, as newbies around the globe binge-watch all ten series. Within the older series, many have noticed the appearance of late actor, and Tom Sandoval’s former bandmate, Isaac Kappy, as they filmed the Touch In Public video.

Vanderpump Rules started back in 2013 when cameras followed Lisa and her SUR staff. Now, ten years later, life looks pretty different for them as they’ve become household names across the globe.

We take a look into the life of Isaac Kappy and his relationship with Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval.

Who was Tom Sandoval’s bandmate Isaac Kappy?

Isaac Kappy was an American actor and musician.

As well as his video Touch In Public, alongside Tom Sandoval, he also starred in small roles in the 2011 film Thor, Terminator Salvation and the television series Breaking Bad.

Isaac Kappy’s cameo in Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules came in season four, which aired in 2016, as the Charles McMansion bandmates filmed their first video. Tom’s ex, Ariana Madix, is also featured in the tape.

Isaac Kappy’s death

Isaac Kappy tragically died by suicide, he was sadly hit by a car after falling from a bridge in Arizona in May 2019, police said at the time.

In part of a lengthy Instagram post, days before his death, Kappy wrote: “Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened MANY years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character. It is a testament to my utter arrogance that these revelations had not come sooner.”

“To the MANY people I have acted abusively towards, I am very, very sorry,” Kappy wrote. “To my former friends, I have used and betrayed, I am sorry. To those I have deceived, I am sorry, although I must say, in my SHEER ARROGANCE, I did not even realize that I had been a bad actor all along.”

Touch in Public was the band’s only song

Upon hearing the death of the actor, fans took to the Charles McMansion page to send their thoughts to Sandoval.

“So sorry for your lost! So sad to hear about Isaac’s passing,” wrote one.

Touch in Public was the only song released by the pair in 2015.

It seems like Tom never publically commented on his bandmate’s death, as one Reddit user wrote:

“I recall Tom was asked about it in an interview and refused to speak about him. There’s some controversy there and Tom wasn’t pleased the question was even asked.”

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.