As Tom Sandoval continues to tour the country with his music, he reposted a video onto his story recently of himself singing a lyric referencing ‘Schwartz’s lawn’ and his mom, as fans question their relationship as of late. The star regularly sings about his bestie’s mom in jest, in his own rendition of Stacy’s mom.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules shocked reality TV viewers around the world when news of Scandoval erupted in March. As Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz didn’t get off lightly in the situation himself.

We take a look at Tom Sandoval‘s ‘new’ lyric that has fans thinking he’s ‘throwing digs’ at his bestie, as he clarifies Schwartz’s recent ‘stepping away’ comments.

Tom Sandoval sings about Schwartz’s lawn

Recently, Tom Sandoval re-posted a fan video from one of his concerts on his Instagram story. According to fans in the comments, he can be heard singing:

“Schwartzy do you remember when you had a lawn… a homeowner lawn.” However, other fans think he’s singing: “a home on a lawn,” rather than a “homeowner lawn.”

He then continues: “Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thongs,” to the tune of the hit Fountains of Wayne song – Stacy’s Mom.

Tom Schwartz and ex-wife Katie Maloney got divorced in 2022, causing them to move out of the home they owned together.

Tom Sandoval is no stranger to referencing the rest of the Pump Rules cast while on tour, and regularly sings about Schwartz’s mom, as shown on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, with Schwartz laughing along in the background.

Back in May, he teased that his love affair with Raquel Leviss is no more, as he sang the lyrics: “Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is not for me.”

Fans share their opinion in the comments

Of course, the video has been doing the rounds on TikTok, and fans have taken to the comments to have their say.

One wrote: “This is so cringe and embarrassing.”

“Is this a dig at Schwartz?!!!” questioned another.

However, one wrote: “It’s a joke between them… he sings about his mom on the show. He’s not being mean…”

“This is how he sings it.. he did on the Vanderpump show,” wrote another, to which one user replied: “Ok so I finally found one video from May where it had this part. It was similar, but yes he added the ‘homeowner’ part.”

Tom Sandoval says Schwartz is done talking about Scandoval, not him

Although words had been flying around that Schwartz said he wasn’t talking to Sandoval anymore, Tom appeared to put the record straight to TMZ.

The interviewer asked Sandoval if he had anything to say about Schwartz saying he was not really speaking to him anymore, although Sandoval ‘corrected’ the statement.

“No, he didn’t say that actually, it’s been corrected like five times. He said he’s indefinitely over the Scandoval and talking about Scandoval. Not Sandoval, Scandoval.”

Speaking about Scandoval on the new show, Stars on Mars, Schwartz said: “After this, I’m stepping away from it permanently.”

Recently, on Jax and Britanny’s podcast, Schwartz said he’s ‘taking a break’ from Sandoval.

“I’m taking a break from Tom right now, I haven’t seen him in a while. I’m happy for him, I know he’s very passionate about the band,” he said.