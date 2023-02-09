Tom Schwartz has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules since the Bravo show first began in 2013. He and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, dealt with cheating rumors during their relationship.

Katie and Tom were together for 12 years but called things off, announcing their split in 2022. Now, Vanderpump Rules season 10 is here in 2023 and fans are seeing the two attempt to have a friendship after their divorce.

Vanderpump Rules viewers took to Twitter following the season 10 premiere to ask if Tom cheated on Katie during their marriage. He admitted to the rumors back in 2018.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Tom Schwartz and Katie split

In March 2022, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom and Katie split after 12 years together.

They got married in 2016 after five years together but later legally married in 2019 in Las Vegas.

Katie and Tom are attempting to remain friends after their divorce in 2023. However, judging by the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer, it’s not all smooth sailing for the duo following their split.

Tom Schwartz admitted to cheating

Although Tom and Katie got married twice on Vanderpump Rules, once in 2016 and again, officially, in 2019, their relationship was rocked by cheating rumors in 2018.

Tom allegedly cheated on Katie during their marriage while “blackout drunk,” reports Us Weekly.

The report continues that “when asked how he will ensure he won’t cheat on Maloney again,” Tom exclusively said:

“I just know in my heart, first of all, I don’t even know how that happened and it’s so regrettable, I’m so embarrassed. It’s like, especially for my age and maybe if I was single and 22, that would be OK. No, then it’s definitely OK.

“But as a married man, it’s … It’s easy for me to make light of the situation but knowing that I hurt someone I love so much, it’s really embarrassing. We know … I mean, I think it’s not that big of a deal in the big scope of things, but it’s still completely unacceptable and really douchey.”

Vanderpump Rules stars clash

As Vanderpump Rules season 10 hits screens on February 8, 2023, there are all kinds of tensions rising between exes and friends. Following her split from James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss cozies up to Peter Madrigal in season 10. Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, and many more familiar faces return for the 2023 series.

Tensions also rise between Tom and Katie as seen during the show’s trailer.

After finding out that Tom kissed Raquel, Katie can be seen saying: “I never had hatred towards you and now I do. I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk and I think you’re a loser.”

The trailer also shows Tom saying: “If it wasn’t for this bar, me and Katie would still be together.”

