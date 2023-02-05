Vanderpump Rules season 10 is full of SURprises ahead of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce, but why did they break up?

The couple married in 2016, and their wedding played out in Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules. They later tied the knot again in Las Vegas a couple of years later, which was featured on the show in Season 8.

Following a 12-year relationship the couple has now decided to part ways and the split has fueled much of the drama in the highly anticipated series.

Since sharing that they were divorcing, Katie opened up about their relationship on her You’re Going to Love Me podcast and also on her Instagram Stories. So, let’s find out the real reason they divorced.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Why did Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney break up?

Katie Maloney told her podcast that she split up from Tom Schwartz for several reasons but ultimately, she “just wasn’t happy.”

During an appearance on Lindsey Metselaar’s We Met At Acme podcast, Maloney opened up about her tough decision to file for divorce. The Vanderpump Rules star felt as though she was putting in all “the work” and Schwartz’s efforts weren’t being reciprocated. Whilst she tried to remain “optimistic” Katie couldn’t ignore how she was truly feeling.

Maloney explained: “I had been expressing my feelings and where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”

She continued: “It was one day, I just told him, ‘This is how I’ve been feeling, I’m not feeling very happy…And then he just didn’t really do anything. I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something. And then, it was a couple of weeks later, I had decided that I had wanted to get a divorce.”

After making her decision Katie filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, March 22, 2021, according to many reports. TMZ first reported the news.

The duo announced the news on their Instagram pages with separate statements. For Tom, one of the hardest parts of the breakup was making the news public: “It was a bummer because we got divorced and we were working through it, and I had made peace with it. But when we had the conversation about going public, that was so painful. That was hard.” Part of Tom’s Instagram statement read: “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in an Instagram caption?”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce feud fuels Vanderpump Rules season 10

The Bravolebrities have discussed their divorce in depth on Vanderpump Rules season 10. The trailer for the upcoming season sees the duo toast to ‘staying friends.’ However, in the next part of the trailer the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner can be seen kissing costar Raquel Leviss. This kiss took place at Scheana Shay‘s wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico.

The drama is amped up a notch when Maloney finds out about the duo locking lips. In the trailer, she can be seen telling her ex-husband: “I’ve never had hatred for you and now I do. I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk and I think you’re a loser.”

Schwartz moved on with Maloney’s fellow co-star just five months after the duo announced the end of their almost three-year marriage. The turbulent situation is bound to cause some chaos in the next season of Vandepump Rules; make sure to lock into the new season this Wednesday, February 8th.