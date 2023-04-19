Since the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal came to light in 2023, it was also revealed that Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss shared a kiss.

As Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs, viewers get to understand more details of what went down between Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

Fans catch up with the Bravo stars Wednesdays at 9 pm in 2023 and it looks like there’s more drama to come as the season rolls on.

Tom and Raquel’s kiss

In the midst of the Scandoval drama, Vanderpump Rules fans were also hit with the news that Tom Schwartz also kissed Raquel.

Both Schwartz and Raquel had split from their partners James Kennedy and Katie Maloney at the time.

They shared a kiss at Brock Davies and Scheana’s wedding in Mexico in August 2022.

Now, viewers are seeing the rest of the cast’s reactions to the news as season 10 episode 11 airs.

Ally Lewber asks her boyfriend James Kennedy during Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11: “Have you talked to Schwartz?”

James replied: “Yeah, it’s a bit weird. I can definitely picture them continuing to date and stuff.”

Tom says ‘he did nothing wrong’

Episode 11 sees Katie Maloney collect their dogs from Tom Schwartz‘s apartment.

After she picked up their pooches, Katie headed out and Schwartz called Tom Sandoval to talk about her swift visit.

Speaking to Sandoval on the phone, Schwartz said: “I’m just calling you because Katie left right away. I did nothing wrong.”

Sandoval replies: “I don’t really see what you did wrong, you’re a single guy who got broken up with.”

Sandoval added that everyone was “on vacation,” and “letting loose” when the kiss happened.

Vanderpump Rules star says Katie is overreacting

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their split in the Spring of 2022.

The pair got married in 2019 and were divorced by the end of 2022. They began dating back in 2011.

After the news of his kiss with Raquel Leviss reached Katie, things were clearly frosty between the pair.

Schwartz said: “By my approximation, Katie might be blowing this kiss more out of proportion than anything in the history of our relationship. It kind of feels like she feels that I cheated on her. She’s more upset than when I actually did cheat on her.”

