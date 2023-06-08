Fans love a good Bravo crossover and social media users spotted new Bravo celeb, Summer House Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel, out with Tom Schwartz back in April. Of course, fans came to their own conclusions, but Jordan has finally set the record straight.

It’s a good time to be a Bravo fan, with both the Vanderpump Rules and Summerhouse dramatic reunions airing around the same time.

We take a look at what Summer House Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel had to say about her relationship status with Tom Schwartz.

Jordan Emanuel sets the Tom Schwartz rumors straight

Although fans may have assumed differently, Jordan confirmed she and the Vanderpump Rules star are strictly friends.

Host of the Page Six podcast, said: “There have been some social media spies that have seen you at Schwartz hanging out after his WWHL taping,” as Jordan proceeded to clear up any rumors.

“We are 100% friendly, we just bond a lot over music or when I have a new set I’ll send it to him,” the Summer House MV star confirmed.

“I love him he’s so sweet, literally how he comes off is fully how he is, and sometimes that does get him in trouble.”

Speaking on Schwartz in the whole Scandoval situation, the MV star said: “I think he’s someone who means well and he’s just a really good example of when boundaries are needed.”

Meet Summer House Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel

For those who haven’t yet watched Bravo’s new show, Summer House Martha’s Vineyard, firstly we suggest you do.

Jordan is part of the new Summer House Martha’s Vineyard cast. She runs a nonprofit, hosts a podcast, and DJs, all while working on a swim line.

She’s also a former Playboy Bunny and was the fourth black Playmate of the Year.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion came to a dramatic end

Last night, the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion came to a dramatic end, and fans finally found out what the big bombshell news was.

Raquel admitted she had slept with Tom Sandoval “multiple times,” the second occasion during a trip to Mexico with their fellow cast members.

However, some Bravo fans were disappointed with what they were told would be a ‘big reveal’ as they claimed they already knew.