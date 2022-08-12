











Tom Schwartz came up as the man who Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green wants Andy Cohen to set her up with. She quickly name-dropped the single Vanderpump Rules star, who split from Katie Maloney earlier this year.

When Andy asked Taylor if there is anyone she wants him to set her up with on Watch What Happens Live, she responded by saying, “Blond Tom”, before the host confirmed she meant Tom Schwartz, who is “newly single.”

Several fans quickly took to Tom’s Instagram to comment on a March post revealing his split from Katie. They told him that he had a “secret admirer” in the Bravo franchise, while many asked if he was on the dating scene yet.

Following his divorce from Katie Maloney earlier this year, Tom revealed that dating “sounds awful” to him. He told Us Weekly at the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening party in July:

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot, by the way. The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it.”

This is despite Katie’s openness to the dating scene following their split. Tom, however, is still dealing with the major shift as he experiences single life again and admitted he is “relearning how to be myself” again.

Taylor Ann Green is his (not so) secret admirer

Taylor revealed on WWHL that she wants Andy to set her up with Tom. She added that she once met him, describing him as “just a doll” and “really lovely”, which fans are well in support of.

One viewer was in awe of the idea but had their concerns, like most fans. They said: “Ohhh Taylor & Schwartz would make a cute couple but is Schwartz ready for another committed relationship??”

It comes as both are newly single, after Taylor and Shep Rose broke up earlier this year. They called time on their relationship in July after he “refused to commit”, according to People sources.

Shep and Taylor’s split

Shep and Taylor broke up less than a month ago. After two years of dating, Shep admitted at the reunion that he had been unfaithful, telling host Andy Cohen that “there was some text messages”.

He said he had been talking to an “old flame,” adding, “And I kissed a girl in a stairwell, but that’s all it was.” The former couple also had a pregnancy scare earlier in the Southern Charm season while not using contraception.

She questioned his reaction to the scare, revealing that she doesn’t consider him to be “a safe bet.” Taylor also brought up how he had told her that he “doesn’t want to get married and settle down.”

