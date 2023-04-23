Tom Schwartz has been making headlines alongside his bestie lately as he has taken part in a number of ‘unhinged’ interviews including WWHL, and he’s now admitted what most fans believed in the first place, that he doesn’t have a PR team.

The Vanderpump Rules gang has been on our screens since 2013, but 2023 has been a whirlwind year for the cast as Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ secret affair shook their whole world.

We take a look at Tom Schwartz‘s latest post, and what he had to say on the matter.

Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage

Tom Schwartz says he ‘doesn’t have’ a PR team

Although not a direct part of Scandoval, it seems like Tom Schwartz has also landed himself in it, as fans aren’t too happy about him knowing his bestie was having an affair with Raquel Leviss.

Fans claim he’s now in trying out a ‘redemption’ era as the Vanderpump Rules star posted a wholesome picture of his and his ex-wife Katie Maloney‘s puppies, Gordo and Butter, who they now share custody of.

“I see we suddenly hired a PR team,” commented one fan, to which Schwartz replied: “You can tell from my unhinged interviews I don’t have a PR team, Lexi.”

Fans react to Schwartz’s post

Of course, fans of the Bravo show have taken to Instagram and Twitter to react to Tom’s adorable picture, but not everyone was a fan.

One fan wrote: “Me when I’m trying to make everyone not hate me anymore,” to which another replied: “Ok but it might work on me bc Gordo and Butters are actually the cutest.”

“Tommo, you might want to turn your comments off for a while,” said another.

“Puppies aren’t gonna save you bro,” penned one.

However, one wrote: “I don’t care what anyone says I still love Schwartz.”

Meanwhile, Tom and Tom’s exes have been spotted on a trip to England together, as fans hope they’re taking their sandwich shop, Something About Her, overseas.

Tom Schwartz’s WWHL interview

If you’ve been hiding under a rock, and were wondering what ‘unhinged’ interview Schwartzy was talking about, or you just want a recap, it was WWHL with Andy Cohen, at the start of April.

During the interview, he spilled a lot more tea than he was probably meant to, as he revealed he’d known about the affair since August 2022, when Sandoval allegedly told him they had a “one night stand.”

He also told anyone who sees his bestie Sandoval on the street to ‘give him a hug’ as he’s ‘going through it right now.’

“This whole interview was insane. My jaw hit the floor at least three times. I could not believe how much Schwartz shared. The fact that he knew for so long actually blows my mind,” one fan commented.

All we know is that we can’t wait to see what comes out at the reunion.