Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz gave his take on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss drama in 2023.

The Vanderpump Rules cast was shaken by the news of ‘Scandoval’ during season 10. Lisa Vandepump was accused of staging the drama, and there was even a restraining order filed and lifted among the cast.

More and more Pump Rules stars are giving their take on the scandal. Tom Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tom Schwartz on ‘Scandoval’

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2023.

Many Bravolebrities have appeared on WWHL this year including RHONJ’s Dolores Catania who admitted using ‘skinny drugs’ to lose weight.

Tom was asked about Scandoval during his time on the show.

Andy asked: “Did you think that they were going to come clean? Are you mad at Raquel?”

Tom replied: “Yes,” but added that he was less mad at Raquel than his former bestie Tom Sandoval over the scandal.

He added: “He took advantage of my kindness and he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake.”

Tom Schwartz says Sandoval is ‘addicted’

Speaking about Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair, Schwartz added that Sandoval has ADHD.

He said: “Honestly, he became obsessed… that’s his heroin, he’s addicted.”

Schwartz continued: “It’s the infatuation of all infatuations… Raquel is Tom’s heroin.”

He went on to say that perhaps he’d given a “bad analogy,” but concluded that he thinks Sandoval “got lost in the sauce.”

Andy asked: “Is he still lost in the sauce?”

Schwartz replied: “I think he is…”

Vanderpump Rules star explains what is on his wrists

While many WWHL viewers may have been laser-focused on what Schwartz had to say about Raquel and Sandoval, others noticed that he was wearing some wrist accessories.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to explain his outfit choice on Watch What Happens Live.

He said that he saw that last time he was on the show people made a drinking game out of the number of times he touched his face.

This time, the Bravo star opted to wear wrist weights so that he didn’t touch his face during the show.