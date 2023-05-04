The Madame Butterfly cocktail drink recipe on TomTom’s Restaurant and Bar menu is very fancy, but does it quite beat the dramas of the Vanderpump Rules Scandoval drama? We can reveal its ingredients – oh, and the tea…

Sandoval and Schwartz’s eatery is often visited by Vanderpump Rules fans hoping to get a taste for the Bravo drama in real life, and there’s one drink that they usually order: Madame Butterfly cocktail.

So, what is the Madame Butterfly recipe and why is it so popular? Reality Titbit has the latest on Scandoval, how TomTom is going, and just how we can whip up the same drink at home.

What is a Madame Butterfly drink?

A Madame Butterfly, as seen on Vanderpump Rules, is a cocktail on TomTom Restaurant and Bar’s Menu. The establishment is run by Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd.

Some fans are asking if the drink was named after Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute, and hope it was. The cocktail is topped with an edible flower that resembles butterfly wings, hence its fancy name!

The Madame Butterfly drink recipe is super dramatic, just like how the Scandoval drama played out. Sandoval recently admitted to having a seven-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss while in a 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Madame Butterfly cocktail recipe

A Madame Butterfly cocktail is made with a combination of fresh lemon juice, and a homemade pea tea that is actually herbal blue tea made from flower petals, vodka, and champagne.

The drink is served with a purple pansy flower on top. It gets its vibrant purple hue from the blue tea that’s been infused with agave and will set you back $17 when ordering at the bar.

Inside TomTom Restaurant and Bar

TomTom Restaurant and Bar opened in August 2018. To this day, the establishment is still running successfully but temporarily lost its liquor license in March 2023. There’s a garden patio and a 10-person table at the back.

The trendy bar in Los Angeles was the first to be opened by the duo, who have gone on to open a second restaurant, Schwartz and Sandy’s. TomTom is voted Best Bar in Southern California by Los Angeles Travel Magazine!

Designer Nick Alain is a Miami-based industrial designer and creative director who, together with Lisa and Ken, used his designs to bring the Vanderpump vision to life in the restaurant.

