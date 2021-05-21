Top Chef: Who is Shota Nakajima? Meet Portland chef on Instagram!











Top Chef is getting well underway, with the help of contestants including Shota Nakajima. Let’s get to know him on Instagram…

The Bravo series is currently airing its 18th series, where Top Chef: Portland is bringing us the skilled talents of chefs across the Oregon city.

Shota is one of those contestants, and has proved to be a popular hit in the kitchen, having scored several wins in the Top Chef cooking show.

So, who is Shota Nakajima? Does he have a wife and what does he do when he’s not filming? We found him on Instagram – keep reading to meet him.

Screenshot: Shota Nakajima, Your First Look at Top Chef Portland! | Bravo YouTube

Who is Shota Nakajima?

Shota is a chef on Bravo’s Top Chef: Portland.

Originally from Japan, he said there is a “big part” of him that “carries Japan on his back”. Shota added that he wants to be a stronger and better mentor.

The Seattle representative owns a restaurant called Taku, a Japanese fried chicken joint slinging takeout in Capitol Hill.

After a win on episode six of the series, Shota reportedly had a sold-out crowd at Taku to celebrate!

Shota’s hot pot looked phenomenal. I want to make one so badly. #TopChef

#TopChef — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) May 21, 2021

Shota on Top Chef: Career and wife

Shota began his cooking career after dropping out of school aged 16.

He first started out by washing dishes and peeling onions in kitchens, and later had opened his first restaurant by 25 years old.

After being raised in the US, he headed back to his home country to learn about Japan’s food in his late teenage years.

Then at the age of 18, he moved to Osaka to apprentice with chef Yasuhiko Sakamoto. The Top Chef contestant has now opened two restaurants in total.

Shota opened Adana in 2017, a restaurant that serves Japanese “homestyle” or “comfort food” Japanese, as reported by eater.com.

Oh man #TopChef made me so emotional. Seeing Shota really come into his own since he was on Gauntlet —- it’s a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/xpRubFOCLi — Molly (@MollyFaraday) May 21, 2021

Meet Shota on Instagram

Shota often shares his latest chef ventures on his Instagram profile.

He highlights how often he has moved back and forth from Japan and the US, which states he has returned to America three times in total.

The contestant also made it to the James Beard semi-finals from 2018 to 2020. He proudly states his achievements in his bio.

Aside from sharing his immaculate dishes, he sometimes shares pictures of his dog Dodger, as well as updates on his latest restaurant Taku.

