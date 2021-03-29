Married to Medicine: Is Toya's house for sale? $3.295 million dollar home details!











Toya Bush Harris hinted she is selling her home on Bravo’s Married to Medicine, and fans didn’t take long to search the property market.

The Georgia-based series follows the lives of busy mom Toya, business owner Quad, pregnancy specialists Jacqueline and Simone, and co.

It comes after fans closely followed Toya and her partner’s financial problems, including when they were ordered to pay a $150k IRS bill.

So, is Toya’s house for sale? And if so, why is the Married to Medicine star selling the home? We found out all the property details…

Who is Toya Bush Harris?

Originally from Detroit, Toya moved to Georgia, Atlanta with a wealth of experience in the medical and education industry.

She worked for a few notable fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies and also invested in the future of America as a Teacher, earning a Master’s Degree in Education.

Toya is a wife to Dr. Eugene Harris, who she is raising their two sons Ashton and Avery with.

When she’s not filming, she’s focusing on growing the family business TBH Entertainment, touring with her children’s book SleepyHead Please Go to Bed, and training to play tennis.

Is Toya’s house for sale?

Yes

Toya’s incredible home in Georgia, which has 6 custom-built fireplaces, custom leather doors, and a breath-taking view, is up for sale.

The Bravo star revealed she has not yet had an offer on the home, meaning she has not started moving out yet.

The property – based in the Manor Golf & Tennis Gated Country Club – is listed for $3.295 million, and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

According to MLS records, the Bravo couple closed on the home in May 2019 for a total of $2.076 million.

Why is Toya selling her home?

She wanted to make over a million dollars by selling the house like her surrounding neighbours

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 21, Andy Cohen why she is selling her “dream house”.

Toya responded to him with:

Everyone says this is my dream house. First of all, I built it, I love it. I’m not Barbie. It’s great, but everybody in the neighborhood was selling their homes and they were making over a million dollars over what they bought it for. So I was like, oh shoot, let me see if I can get in on it, honey.”

