Get to know Million Dollar Listing's Tracy Tutor, age and net worth explored

The Million Dollar Listing shows feature a variety of top real estate brokers who have made names for themselves in the industry. Joining the show in season 10, Tracy Tutor was the first female real estate broker on Million Dollar Listing LA. So, let’s find out more about Tracy, her age, net worth and more…

Who is Tracy Tutor?

Tracy Tutor is a luxury real estate broker who has been in the business for the past 20 years.

Her father, Ronald Tutor, is the owner of the Tutor Perini Corporation, one of the most successful civil and building contractors in the USA. Therefore, Tracy was introduced to the world of real estate from a pretty young age and went to work for her dad straight out of university.

As per her Bravo bio, Tracy has represented some huge names in the real estate business, as well as architects such as Frank Gehry, John Lautner, and Pierre Koenig.

Bravo writes: “Tracy has consulted for the luxury five-star hotel and resort, Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah on the sales of over $400 million dollars in branded real estate.“

Tracy Tutor’s age

On August 11th, 1975, Tracy was born in California.

She’s 46 years old and has two daughters named Scarlett and Juliet with her ex-husband, Jason Maltas.

Tracy is now in a relationship with personal trainer Erik Anderson.

Tracy’s net worth explored

Given that Tracy is a luxury real estate agent, it’s obvious that she’d have a pretty hefty net worth.

The Things reports that Tracy’s net worth is $790m due to her dad, Ronald Tutor, being a multi-millionaire.

However, Tracy alone is reportedly worth anywhere between $5 and $20m.

The real estate agent has a following of 253k on Instagram @tracytutor and a further 7k on Twitter. In 2020, Tracy released her own book – ‘Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word‘ – which aims to help people develop their confidence.

