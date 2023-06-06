Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor displays her weight loss results in 2023 and she’s explained how she’s slimmed down her figure. The Bravo star appears alongside realtors Josh Flagg and Josh Altman in the series as they show and sell luxury real estate in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Malibu.

Tracy hails from Hidden Hills, California, and is a mom of two. The Bravo star first appeared on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in 2017 and she’s confirmed to star in the show’s upcoming season 15.

Tracy is in a relationship with boyfriend and fitness buff Erik Anderson but she opted for an alternative route to shed some pounds rather than joining her beau in the gym.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tracy Tutor displays weight loss

Returning star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Tracy Tutor shows off her weight loss results in 2023.

The luxury real estate agent has been donning crop tops on her Instagram page and showing off her trim abs.

Speaking on Jeff Lewis Has Issues on June 2, Tracy said that she had been on Mounjaro for eight weeks. However, she said that she’s no longer on the weight-loss drug and “doesn’t want to lose any more weight.”

Million Dollar Listing star ‘projectile vomited’

During her Jeff Lewis interview, Tracy explained that she used a weight loss drug for a couple of months.

Tracy joked that now that she’s not on the drug, she’s “just starving,” although she added that she had eaten a “quarter of a bagel.”

Explaining what the weight loss drugs made her feel like, Tracy said that she “couldn’t drink,” as it made her “projectile vomit.”

After drinking a “few glasses of wine,” while on Mounjaro, Tracy explained that she threw up “for 200ft.”

Tracy follows a fitness regime

After her weight loss drug experience, Tracy decided she didn’t want to lose any more pounds.

The Bravo star often takes to the ‘gram to share her looks and some of her favorite workouts.

Although the best-selling author said that she tried out Mounjaro, she clearly puts in the time at the gym, too. On the Jeff Lewis podcast, Tracy said voted that Ozempic was “bleak,” over “chic.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.